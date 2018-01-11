App
Jan 11, 2018 09:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

Cable operators seek reduction of GST to 5%

Cable television operators have sought to revise the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to five per cent from 18 per cent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

“Cable television services are essential services and should not have 18 per cent GST which is in effect at present. I shall, on behalf of the Cable TV operators, present this with Finance Minister Amit Mitra, who is a member of the GST Council," Cable TV Equipments Traders & Manufacturers Association (CTMA) said quoting state municipal affairs minister Firhad Hakim.

He further said with the consent of the Chief Minister of West Bengal, a Cable TV Summit in April 2018 in the city will be held.

