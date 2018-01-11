Cable operators seek reduction of GST to 5%

Cable television operators have sought to revise the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to five per cent from 18 per cent.

“Cable television services are essential services and should not have 18 per cent GST which is in effect at present. I shall, on behalf of the Cable TV operators, present this with Finance Minister Amit Mitra, who is a member of the GST Council," Cable TV Equipments Traders & Manufacturers Association (CTMA) said quoting state municipal affairs minister Firhad Hakim.

He further said with the consent of the Chief Minister of West Bengal, a Cable TV Summit in April 2018 in the city will be held.