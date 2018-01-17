App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Jan 17, 2018 04:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Sponge Q3 consolidated profit up 3-fold at Rs 36 cr

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 10.97 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Sponge Iron Ltd today reported an over three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 36 crore for the December 2017 quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 10.97 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

The firm's total income also rose to Rs 226.12 crore in October-December quarter from Rs 166.17 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses of the company were at Rs 171.78 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 150.91 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Its revenue from sponge iron segment rose to Rs 199.30 crore from Rs 145.56 crore.

Shares of the company ended at Rs 1,184 apiece on the BSE today, up 0.71 per cent from the previous close.

tags #BSE #earnings #Results #Tata Sponge Iron

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.