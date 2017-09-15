Nokia 9 appears in Geekbench listing, launch expected soon

Moneycontrol News

A leaked image of the soon to be launched Nokia 9 has emerged online. Nokia 9, the much-awaited flagship model from HMD Global is expected to be launched in the coming days.

The Geekbench listing revealed various specifications and features of the upcoming model. This, as per a report from Business Today indicates towards the imminent launch of the model.

It is not clear whether the phone will run on Android Nougat or the recently unveiled Android Oreo operating system.

It will sport either a 5.2 inch or 5.3 inch display with 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution. As per available reports, the model will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor which is coupled with an Adreno 540 GPU.

The model will come with a 4 GB RAM and a storage space of 64 GB. However, there is an indication that another variant with a 6 GB or 8 GB RAM and a 128 GB internal storage will also be released.

The phone will have a dual camera setup at the back. It is expected that the cameras will be of 12 MP each and will come with 4K video capture capabilities. It will also have 12 MP front camera for selfies.

Unlike most top flagship phones by smartphone companies, Nokia 9 may not carry a bezel-less display.