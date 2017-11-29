App
Nov 29, 2017 12:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways, Air France-KLM announce code sharing to boost traffic

Jet has joined hands with KLM to boost its long-haul operations.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Chairman of Jet Airways Naresh Goyal and Air France-KLM chief JM Janaillac made a formal announcement on the code sharing partnership in India on Wednesday.

Jet has joined hands with KLM to boost its long-haul operations. According to the agreement, the joint venture involves both the airlines sharing passenger traffic revenue on the India-Amsterdam and India-Paris route. But, there will be no sharing of cargo revenue.

During the press conference, Goyal said that this programme between Jet Airways, KLM, Air France and Delta will improve cost structure.

"Deal between Jet Airways, AirFrance, KLM & Delta will lead to better linking of 3 continents," said Janaillac.

Benefitting from this agreement, Jet will pose a challenge to Gulf carriers and it will also help in increasing its market share in India’s international market.

Jet Airways will deploy its wide-body Boeing 777 aircraft and improve its profitability.

The private carrier had started addition of two international flights from Chennai to Paris and Bengaluru to Amsterdam in its network from October this year.

With this agreement, 106 destinations in Europe, 40 in India and more than 200 in North America are going to be linked.

The goal is to achieve 1.7 million passengers in 2018, nearly 40 percent of increase.

A cargo MoU has also been signed between Jet and Air France.

