Dec 02, 2017 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

5 things to know about Salil Parekh, Infosys' new CEO

Parekh will join Infosys on January 2, replacing current CEO Pravin Rao.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Infosys has appointed Salil Parekh as its new CEO, effective January 2, 2018. Parekh previously headed cloud infrastructure services at Sogeti & Cloud Services division, apart from being Head of Asia-Pacific, North America and United Kingdom at Capgemini SE.

According to a statement by Capgemini announcing his departure, Parekh joined the company in 2000. Paul Hermelin, the company’s Chairman and CEO, said that Parekh contributed to the growth of the group, particularly in India and the US.

“He has a strong track record of executing business turnarounds and managing very successful acquisitions. The Board believes that he is the right person to lead Infosys at this transformative time in our industry,” Nandan Nilekani, Chairman of Infosys’ Board, said in a statement.

Listed below are 5 things you need to know about Infosys’ new CEO.

  • Parekh holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in aeronautical engineering from IIT, Bombay and Masters degrees in Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University, Ithaca.

  • He joined Capgemini in 2000 as a result of the company acquiring Ernst & Young’s consulting division and has since held various leadership roles in the Capgemini group.

  • He was one of Capgemini’s five deputy CEOs and was responsible for a clutch of businesses that reportedly accounted for 45 percent of the company’s revenue.

  • He was one of the the chief contenders to succeed current Capgemini Chairman and CEO Paul Hermelin.

  • Parekh served as the executive chairman of Capgemini India and Capgemini US LLC since February 2007.

