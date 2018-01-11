App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 11, 2018 03:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

CITU opposes move to allow 49% FDI in Air India

"The (Narendra) Modi government had already decided to push Air India for wholesale privatisation. And to expedite such privatisation move, the government has now made this announcement of permitting 49 per cent FDI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) today denounced the decision of the government to allow 49 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in Air India, and said it was aimed at expediting the privatisation of the national carrier.

"The (Narendra) Modi government had already decided to push Air India for wholesale privatisation. And to expedite such privatisation move, the government has now made this announcement of permitting 49 per cent FDI.

"Actually, this is nothing but complete foreignisation of the national carrier -– a public sector company with its huge asset base and a high-revenue earning international service network," CITU general secretary Tapan Sen said today.

He has said that the government is taking the plea of huge loss Air India is being burdened with to justify its move, but the Centre is seeking to hide the fact that the carrier has been pushed to this situation not because of its management's failure but owing to "imposition of disastrous decisions on the company by successive governments at the Centre".

related news

Among the "disastrous decisions", Sen listed the "hasty merger" of Indian Airlines and Air India and "forcible procurement" of a huge fleet of aircraft from foreign companies through direct purchase at an in-opportune time thereby imposing on the company an "unbearable burden of indebtedness leading to loss".

He also highlighted the fact that "despite such reckless and imprudent misadventure", Air India has struggled to come back to operating profit for last three years.

Regarding the decision of the government of allowing 100 per cent FDI in single brand retail trade, the CITU -- the trade union of the CPI(M) -- condemned the move and said that the decision would increase hardship of traditional retail market.

"Allowing 100 per cent FDI in single brand retail trade will further increase the hardship of traditional retail trade sector which is the second biggest livelihood giver after agriculture and expedite the ruin of the traditional retail trade sector," Sen said.

The CITU has called upon the working class to build up a determined resistance against "such deliberate exercise" towards degeneration of the national economy and people's livelihood both through sectoral and nationwide united struggle.

tags #Air India #CITU #FDI #Narendra Modi

most popular

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.