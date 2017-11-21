Zenotech Laboratories' CEO Dinesh Kapoor resigns

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Zenotech Laboratories Limited (the Company) accepted the resignation of Mr. Dinesh Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective November 20, 2017.This letter may be treated as a communication under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Kindly take the same on record.Source : BSE