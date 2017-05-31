App
May 31, 2017 09:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kesar Terminals director Rohan H. Kilachand resigns

this is to inform you that Shri. Rohan H. Kilachand has tendered his resignation as Executive Director w.e.f. 31st May 2017.

Kesar Terminals director Rohan H. Kilachand resigns
Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that Shri. Rohan H. Kilachand has tendered his resignation as Executive Director w.e.f. 31st May 2017, as he would like to pursue his Education in Masters in Business Administration. However, he will continue as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1st June 2017.

Kindly take the same on records and acknowledge the receipt.
Source : BSE

