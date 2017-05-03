HRB Floricultur's director Puneet Parwal resigns

Pursuant to Regulation 30 (2) read with Part A of Schedule III of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Company has received resignation letter from Mr. Puneet Parwal, Whole Time Director and CFO, for resignation from the post of Whole Time Director and CFO of the Company due to some personal reasons with effect from 02nd May, 2017. You are requested to kindly take the same on record and inform all those concerned. Ref.: HRB Floriculture Limited, Scrip Code: 531724Source : BSE