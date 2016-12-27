Dec 27, 2016, 10.46 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Great Eastern Shipping Company has signed a contract to buy a Suezmax Crude Carrier of about 1,50,000 dwt.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
GE Shipping to buy Suezmax crude carrier
Great Eastern Shipping Company has signed a contract to buy a Suezmax Crude Carrier of about 1,50,000 dwt.
To read the full report click here
"The Debenture Issue Committee has, at its meeting
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd has now informe
Great Eastern Shipping Company signed a contract t