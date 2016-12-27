GE Shipping to buy Suezmax crude carrier

Great Eastern Shipping Company has signed a contract to buy a Suezmax Crude Carrier of about 1,50,000 dwt.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Announcements

Dec 27, 2016, 10.46 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GE Shipping to buy Suezmax crude carrier

Great Eastern Shipping Company has signed a contract to buy a Suezmax Crude Carrier of about 1,50,000 dwt.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

GE Shipping to buy Suezmax crude carrier

Great Eastern Shipping Company has signed a contract to buy a Suezmax Crude Carrier of about 1,50,000 dwt.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd has informed BSE regarding a Press Release dated December 27, 2016 titled "G E Shipping contracts to buy a Suezmax Crude Carrier".Source : BSE

Read all announcements in GE Shipping

To read the full report click here

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
GE Shipping to buy Suezmax crude carrier

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login