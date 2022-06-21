English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Yair Lapid to become new prime minister as Israel heads to election

    Naftali Bennett will step aside to be replaced by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, his partner in the unlikely coalition of opposites that ended former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's record 12-year rule 12 months ago.

    Reuters
    June 21, 2022 / 07:07 AM IST

    Israeli lawmakers will vote to dissolve parliament, opening the way for the country's fifth election in three years, following weeks of pressure on Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's fragile ruling coalition.

    Bennett will step aside to be replaced by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, his partner in the unlikely coalition of opposites that ended former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's record 12-year rule 12 months ago.

    Lapid, a former journalist who heads the largest party in the coalition, will serve as interim prime minister until new elections can be held.

    A vote will be held in parliament next week, after which Lapid will take over the premiership, an official said.

    "I think the government did very good work over the past year. It's a shame the country has to be dragged into elections," said Defense Minister Benny Gantz, head of a centrist party in the coalition.

    Close

    Related stories

    "But we will continue to function as a temporary government as much as possible," he said.

    The move comes just weeks ahead of a planned visit by U.S. President Joe Biden which the government had been counting on to help boost regional security ties against Israel's longtime enemy Iran.

    The future of the eight-party coalition, which includes hard right, liberal and Arab parties, had appeared increasingly threatened as a handful of members walked out, leaving it without a clear majority in parliament.

    As pressure on the government increased in recent days, Bennett, a former special forces commando and tech millionaire who entered national politics in 2013, said his government had boosted economic growth, cut unemployment and eliminated the deficit for the first time in 14 years.

    But he was unable to hold the coalition together and decided to step aside before Netanyahu's right wing Likud party could table a motion of its own to dissolve parliament.

    Netanyahu, who has vowed a comeback despite facing trial for corruption, had mocked Bennett, a former close aide, saying last week that his government had been holding "one of the longest funerals in history".
    Reuters
    Tags: #Israel #World News #Yair Lapid
    first published: Jun 21, 2022 07:07 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.