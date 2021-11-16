MARKET NEWS

English
Xi Jinping warns Joe Biden against stoking Taiwan independence

"Taiwanese authorities have repeatedly tried to 'rely on the US for independence'," Xi was quoted as saying by state media agency Xinhua, adding: "Some people in the US intend to 'use Taiwan to control China'. This trend is very dangerous and is like playing with fire, and those who play with fire will get burned."

November 16, 2021 / 11:44 AM IST

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Joe Biden that US support for Taiwanese independence would be "like playing with fire", state media said Tuesday, as the two held a long-awaited video call.

"Taiwanese authorities have repeatedly tried to 'rely on the US for independence'," Xi was quoted as saying by state media agency Xinhua, adding: "Some people in the US intend to 'use Taiwan to control China'. This trend is very dangerous and is like playing with fire, and those who play with fire will get burned."
