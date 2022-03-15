English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    World Court to rule in Ukraine case against Russia on March 16

    In a hearing which was boycotted by Russia on March 7, Ukraine asked the court to order Russia to cease military activities because it said the invasion was based on a faulty interpretation of the UN genocide treaty.

    Reuters
    March 15, 2022 / 07:12 AM IST
    Russia-Ukraine war: Russian forces had bombed a maternity hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol last week. (Image credit Twitter/ @MFA_Ukraine)

    Russia-Ukraine war: Russian forces had bombed a maternity hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol last week. (Image credit Twitter/ @MFA_Ukraine)

    The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday said it would rule in the case that Ukraine has brought against Russia on March 16.

    In a hearing which was boycotted by Russia on March 7, Ukraine asked the court to order Russia to cease military activities because it said the invasion was based on a faulty interpretation of the UN genocide treaty.
    Reuters
    Tags: #ICJ #International Court of Justice #Russia #Ukraine #World Court #World News
    first published: Mar 15, 2022 07:12 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.