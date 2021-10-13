MARKET NEWS

WHO panel on origins of new pathogens includes Wuhan probe members

The statement named the 26 proposed members ahead of a two-week period of public consultation, including Marion Koopmans, Thea Fischer and Hung Nguyen who took part in the joint investigation with China this year.

Reuters
October 13, 2021 / 07:22 PM IST

The World Health Organisation on Wednesday proposed 26 experts to form its new Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of novel pathogens, including several who served on its mission to Wuhan, China, to probe the source of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

The WHO launched the request for applications last August, saying it was looking for the greatest scientific minds to advise on investigations into new high-threat pathogens that jump from animals to humans and could spark the next pandemic.
