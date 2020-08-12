When Kamala Harris inspired Mallika Sherawat's character in a Hollywood movie

Democratic nominee Joe Biden on August 11 named California Senator Kamala Harris as his vice-presidential running mate for the 2020 Presidential election.

Harris, who was born in Oakland, California, and whose father is Jamaican, will be the first black and Indian American on a major US party ticket. She is only the fourth woman in history to be chosen on a major party's presidential ticket.

Interestingly, in 2009, Harris, became the inspiration behind the Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat’s character.

The actor played Aretha Gupta, an Obama volunteer, in Barack—Politics Of Love. A month before D-Day, Gupta, unexpectedly, falls for her Republican counterpart. Brain J White plays the role of the handsome, dynamic Afro-American who steals her heart despite their differing political ideologies, Earlier, Avatar star Laz Alonso was to play the role.

Harris was the first woman and the first person of colour to be elected to both positions as district attorney in San Francisco and as attorney general of California.

Late journalist Gwen Ifill had even called Kamala ‘the female Barack Obama’ on the Late Show With David Letterman. Taking cues from Ifill, in an interview with NBC, Sherawat had referred to Harris as the ‘female Barack Obama.’



http://twitpic.com/8jj0r - pic of Kamala Harris n me. I'll B "shadowing" her to research my new film role. I play"Aretha Gupta", inspire ...

— Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) June 27, 2009

To announce that the character of Gupta has its muse in Harris, Sherawat had also tweeted, "I will B’ shadowing’ Harris to research my new movie. It’s an amazing role."

The movie in which Sherwat and White played leads was co-produced by Govind Menon, along with Hollywood producer William Keenan’s company Nuclear Mango.