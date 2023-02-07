English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    What we know about the Turkey and Syria earthquake

    Here's what we know about the disaster so far

    AFP
    February 07, 2023 / 05:26 PM IST
    Syrians shift through the rubble of a collapsed building in the town of Azaz on the border with Turkey on February 7, 2023, following a deadly earthquake. The Syrian Red Crescent appealed to Western countries to lift sanctions and provide aid after a powerful earthquake has killed more than 1,600 people across the war-torn country. The 7.8-magnitude quake early the previous day, which has also killed thousands in neighbouring Turkey, led to widespread destruction in both regime-controlled (AFP)

    Syrians shift through the rubble of a collapsed building in the town of Azaz on the border with Turkey on February 7, 2023, following a deadly earthquake. The Syrian Red Crescent appealed to Western countries to lift sanctions and provide aid after a powerful earthquake has killed more than 1,600 people across the war-torn country. The 7.8-magnitude quake early the previous day, which has also killed thousands in neighbouring Turkey, led to widespread destruction in both regime-controlled (AFP)

    A large earthquake hit southeastern Turkey and neighbouring Syria in the early hours of Monday, devastating cities and killing and injuring thousands.

    Here's what we know about the disaster so far:

    - When and where -

    The first 7.8-magnitude quake struck at 04:17 am (0117 GMT) at a depth of about 18 kilometres (11 miles) near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, which is home to around two million people, the US Geological Survey said.