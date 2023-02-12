Wagner founder Prigozhin says Russian forces take Ukraine village Krasna Hora, north of Bakhmut

Ukraine attacks occupied Melitopol, Russian side says two killed (Image: AP)

Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia's Wagner Group, said on Sunday that the mercenary force had taken the village of Krasna Hora, on the northern edge of the embattled city of Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk region.

In an audio message published by his press service on the messenging app Telegram, Prigozhin said: "Today the settlement of Krasna Hora was taken by the assault troops of the Wagner private military company".

Prigozhin also published a short video, apparently showing Wagner fighters at the entrance sign to Krasna Hora, which had a pre-war population of 600.

Reuters could not independently verify that the village had been taken.

The Wagner Group, a once secretive mercenary force that fought for Moscow's allies in Africa and the Middle East, has for months spearheaded the assault on Bakhmut, making small but steady gains in a battle that has raged since last summer.