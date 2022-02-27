English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Russia-Ukraine conflict: Vladimir Putin orders nuclear forces on high alert

    "I order the defence minister and the chief of the general staff of the Russian armed forces to put the deterrence forces of the Russian army into a special mode of combat service," Putin said.

    AFP
    February 27, 2022 / 07:22 PM IST
    Russian President Vladimir Putin (Image: Reuters)

    Russian President Vladimir Putin (Image: Reuters)

    Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his defence chiefs to put the country's nuclear "deterrence forces" on high alert Sunday and accused the West of taking "unfriendly" steps against his country.

    International tensions are already soaring over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and Putin's order will cause further alarm.

    Moscow has the world's second-largest arsenal of nuclear weapons and a huge cache of ballistic missiles which form the backbone of the country's deterrence forces.

    "I order the defence minister and the chief of the general staff of the Russian armed forces to put the deterrence forces of the Russian army into a special mode of combat service," Putin said.

    Catch all the live updates of the Russia-Ukraine military conflict

    Close

    Related stories

    "You see that Western countries are not only unfriendly to our country in the economic sphere -- I mean illegitimate sanctions," he added, in a televised address.

    "Senior officials of leading NATO countries also allow aggressive statements against our country."

    Defence Minister Shoigu replied: "Affirmative."

    The Russian president on Thursday ordered the invasion of Ukraine, sending shockwaves around the world.

    Russian ground forces have pressed into Ukraine from the north, east and south but have encountered fierce resistance from Ukrainian troops, the intensity of which has likely surprised Moscow, according to Western sources.

    Ukrainian authorities describe some Russian troops as demoralised and exhausted, claiming that dozens have surrendered.
    AFP
    Tags: #Russia #Russia Ukraine Military Conflict #Ukraine #Vladimir Putin
    first published: Feb 27, 2022 07:21 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.