English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld
    Live now
    auto refresh
    February 27, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST

    Russia-Ukraine News Live Updates February 27: US and allies to remove key Russian banks from SWIFT

    Russia-Ukraine News Live Updates February 27: United States and its European partners also said they would impose restrictions on Russia's central bank to limit its ability to support the rouble and finance his war effort.

    Russia-Ukraine News Live Updates:  The United States, Britain, Europe and Canada moved to block certain Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system as part of more sanctions against Moscow as it continues its assault against Ukraine.

    The measures, which will also include restrictions

    on the Russian central bank's international reserves, will be implemented in the coming days, the nations said in a joint statement that also vowed further action to come.

    Seeking to ratchet up economic punishment for Russian President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine, the United States and its European partners also said they would impose restrictions on Russia's central bank to limit its ability to support the rouble and finance his war effort.

    Reuters witnesses in Kyiv reported occasional blasts and gunfire in the city on Saturday evening, but it was not clear exactly where it was coming from. The capital and other cities have been pounded by Russian artillery and cruise missiles.

    An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday Russia's attack on Kyiv was not advancing and that around 3,500 Russian soldiers had been killed or injured so far in Moscow's assault on Ukraine.
    • Russia-Ukraine News Live Updates February 27: US and allies to remove key Russian banks from SWIFT
      Russia launched full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending troops and tanks from multiple directions and shattering peace in Europe. Thousands of Ukrainians have fled their homes in Ukraine and have crossed into neighbouring countries after Russia’s invasion. Some people carrying luggage took shelter in the subway, unsure of where to go. (Image: AP)
      Moneycontrol.com
      HIGHLIGHTS
    • February 27, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| State govts set up help desks at Delhi Airport to assist people
      State governemnts ahve set up help desks and appointed Nodal Officers at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to assist people from their state amid the Russia-Ukraine Conflict. Karnataka Help Desk's Ravi Kumar, at Delhi's IGI Airport, says, "We've instructions to drop people from our state at Karnataka Bhawan; dropped 13 children till now"
       

    • February 27, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| YouTube blocks RT, other Russian channels from generating revenue
      YouTube on Saturday suspended multiple Russian channels, including state-funded media outlet RT, from generating revenue on the video service, following a similar move by Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc. "In light of extraordinary circumstances in Ukraine...were pausing a number of channels ability to monetize on YouTube, including several Russian channels affiliated with recent sanctions," YouTube, which is operated by Alphabet Inc's Google, said in a statement. (Reuters)
       

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 27, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| Ukraine official says about 3,500 Russian troops killed or injured
      An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday Russia's attack on Kyiv was not advancing and that around 3,500 Russian soldiers had been killed or injured so far in Moscow's assault on Ukraine.

    • February 27, 2022 / 08:27 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| EU, US, UK, Canada to block some Russian banks from SWIFT
      The United States, Britain, Europe and Canada on Saturday moved to block certain Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system as part of more sanctions against Moscow as it continues its assault against Ukraine. The measures, which will also include restrictions on the Russian central bank's international reserves, will be implemented in the coming days, the nations said in a joint statement that also vowed further action to come. "We will hold Russia to account and collectively ensure that this war is a strategic failure for Putin," the leaders of the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, Great Britain, Canada and the United States wrote. "Even beyond the measures we are announcing today, we are prepared to take further measures to hold Russia to account for its attack on Ukraine," they added. The move comes after the United States and its allies slapped sanctions this week on major Russian banks as well as on Russian President Vladimir Putin himself as Moscow's forces pushed into the heart of Ukraine toward Kyiv. (Reuters)

    • February 27, 2022 / 07:52 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis today on February 27,2022. Stay tuned for the latest news, developments, and analysis!

    • ADVERTISEMENT

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.