Russia-Ukraine News Live Updates February 27: US and allies to remove key Russian banks from SWIFT

Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| State govts set up help desks at Delhi Airport to assist people
State governemnts ahve set up help desks and appointed Nodal Officers at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to assist people from their state amid the Russia-Ukraine Conflict. Karnataka Help Desk's Ravi Kumar, at Delhi's IGI Airport, says, "We've instructions to drop people from our state at Karnataka Bhawan; dropped 13 children till now"
State Govts set up help desks&appoint Nodal Officers to assist people from their state amid #RussiaUkraineConflict— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2022
Karnataka Help Desk's Ravi Kumar, at Delhi's IGI Airport, says, "We've instructions to drop people from our state at Karnataka Bhawan; dropped 13 children till now" pic.twitter.com/D9tHLzDKg7