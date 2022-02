Dubai opened its Museum of the Future on February 22, a structure it touts as the world's most beautiful building. (Image: AFP)

The museum is a seven-storey hollow silver ellipse decorated with Arabic calligraphy quotes from Dubai's ruler. It takes pride of place on Sheikh Zayed Road, the city's main highway. (Image: AFP)

The building's striking facade was lit up by a colourful laser light show in the evening as crowds gathered outside to catch a glimpse. (Image: AFP)

It was officially opened later by Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, whose vision of the future has been credited as the driving force behind the museum. (Image: AFP)

While the museum's contents are yet to be revealed, it will exhibit design and technology innovations, taking the visitor on a "journey to the year 2071", the organisers said. (Image: AFP)

Roadside signboards described the museum—just minutes away from the world's tallest construction, the Burj Khalifa—as the "most beautiful building on Earth" ahead of its gala opening. (Image: AFP)