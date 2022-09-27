English
    Vladimir Putin likely to announce accession of occupied regions of Ukraine on September 30, UK says

    The referendums currently underway within these territories are scheduled to conclude on September 27, the Defence Ministry said in its daily briefing on Twitter.

    Reuters
    September 27, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST
    Russia President Vladimir Putin (File Image: Reuters)

    Russia President Vladimir Putin (File Image: Reuters)

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to announce the accession of occupied regions of Ukraine to the Russian Federation during his address to parliament on Sept. 30, the British Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.

    The referendums currently underway within these territories are scheduled to conclude on September 27, the Defence Ministry said in its daily briefing on Twitter.

    "Russia's leaders almost certainly hope that any accession announcement will be seen as a vindication of the special military operation and will consolidate patriotic support for the conflict", it said.
    first published: Sep 27, 2022 11:41 am
