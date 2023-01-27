English
    Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack

    The body-camera footage shows suspect David DePape wrest the tool from 82-year-old Paul Pelosi and lunge toward him the hammer over his head.

    Associated Press
    January 27, 2023 / 11:53 PM IST
    Paul Pelosi attends a ceremony honoring the Golden State Warriors in the East Room of the White Hous January 17, 2023 in Washington, DC.

    Video released publicly Friday shows the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fighting for control of a hammer with his assailant during a brutal attack in the couple's San Francisco home last year.

    The body-camera footage shows suspect David DePape wrest the tool from 82-year-old Paul Pelosi and lunge toward him the hammer over his head. The blow to Pelosi occurs out of view and the officers one of them cursing rush into the house and jump on DePape.

    Pelosi, apparently unconscious, can be seen lying face down on the floor in his pajama top and underwear.

    The release comes after a coalition of news agencies, including The Associated Press, sought access to the evidence that prosecutors played in open court last month. The San Francisco District Attorney's Office had refused to make the exhibits available to journalists.