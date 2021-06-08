US seizes $2.3 million in bitcoin paid to Colonial Pipeline hackers

Bitcoin 2021 heralded the receding of the pandemic, with comfortingly familiar and mundane elements of a business conference: the branded plastic sunglasses, brightly colored sponsor booths, lanyards and panels. Some attendees wore business casual. Others looked ready for a music festival. One donned a furry rave bikini.

The Justice Department on Monday (Jun 7) recovered around US$2.3 million in cryptocurrency ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline Co, cracking down on hackers who launched the most disruptive US cyberattack on record.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said investigators had seized 63.7 bitcoins, now valued at about US$2.3 million, paid by Colonial after last month's hack of its systems that led to massive shortages at US East Coast gas stations.

The Justice Department has "found and recaptured the majority" of the ransom paid by Colonial, Monaco said.

An affidavit filed on Monday said the FBI was in possession of a private key to unlock a bitcoin wallet that had received most of the funds. It was unclear how the FBI gained access to the key.

A judge in San Francisco approved the seizure of funds from this "cryptocurrency address", which the filing said was located in the Northern District of California.

Colonial Pipeline had said it paid the hackers nearly US$5 million to regain access.

Bitcoin was trading down nearly 5 per cent around 1800 ET (2200 GMT). The cryptocurrency's value has dropped to around US$34,000 in recent weeks after hitting a high of US$63,000 in April.

Bitcoin seizures are rare, but authorities have stepped up their expertise in tracking the flow of digital money as ransomware has become a growing national security threat and put a further strain on relations between the United States and Russia, where many of the gangs are based.

"Right now, prosecution is a pipedream," Vice President John Hultquist of the Mandiant cybersecurity firm said in praising the move. "Disrupt. Disrupt. Disrupt."