MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

US reassured Europe over Russia talks, says EU foreign policy chief

"With the United States over the last few days, we have had an extremely close coordination," Josep Borrell told reporters

Reuters
January 15, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

Europe has received assurances from the United States that nothing will be agreed with Russia without the bloc's involvement, the European Union's foreign policy chief said on Thursday.

"With the United States over the last few days, we have had an extremely close coordination," Josep Borrell told reporters ahead of an EU defence ministers meeting in western France.

"We have assurances that nothing will be decided or negotiated without close coordination with Europe and without the participation of the Europeans."
Reuters
Tags: #energy #EU #oil #Russia #United States #world
first published: Jan 15, 2022 10:00 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.