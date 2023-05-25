US presidential candidate Ron DeSantis backs Bitcoin, digital currencies
Florida Republican Governor and U.S. presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis on Wednesday pledged to support people's right to trade in digital assets like Bitcoin and said he opposes establishing a central bank digital currency.
Reuters
May 25, 2023 / 06:20 AM IST
