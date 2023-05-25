English
    US presidential candidate Ron DeSantis backs Bitcoin, digital currencies

    Florida Republican Governor and U.S. presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis on Wednesday pledged to support people's right to trade in digital assets like Bitcoin and said he opposes establishing a central bank digital currency.

    Reuters
    May 25, 2023 / 06:20 AM IST
    Reuters
    first published: May 25, 2023 06:20 am