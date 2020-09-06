US President Donald Trump's ex-lawyer says he hired Barack Obama's lookalike and 'ritualistically belittled' him

US President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen has revealed that Trump hired a lookalike of former President Barack Obama and 'belittled' him, going to the extent of firing him in a video stunt.

Trump, Cohen has revealed in a new book, titled 'Disloyalty: A Memoir', the excerpts from which were published in CNN and The Washington Post, also said South African leader Nelson Mandela was 'no leader'. The excerpts suggest that Trump would make casually racist remarks, including the time, according to Cohen, when his ex-boss said, "tell me one country run by a black person that isn't a s---hole."

Cohen has described Trump, who is seeking a re-election, as "a cheat, a liar, a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator, a con man."

According to the CNN extract, Trump had hired a "Faux-Bama" to participate in a video where "ritualistically belittled the first black president and then fired him." Although Cohen doesn't specify the date, he has included a picture of the incident in his book, reproduced by CNN.

According to Cohen, Trump went on to call Obama a "Manchurian candidate" who got his Ivy League degrees by the way of affirmative actions. Cohen has also included other racist barbs and jibes which Trump allegedly made, including when he told Cohen in 2015 that blacks and Latinos are 'not my people'.

"Like the blacks, they're too stupid to vote for Trump. They're not my people," Trump said, according to Cohen.

The White House has responded to Cohen's claims, stating that Cohen is a "disgraced felon and disbarred lawyer, who lied to Congress. He has lost all credibility, and it's unsurprising to see his latest attempt to profit off of lies."

Cohen was convicted last year for crimes including tax evasion, lying to Congress, among others.