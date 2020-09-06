172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|us-president-donald-trumps-ex-lawyer-says-he-hired-barack-obamas-lookalike-and-ritualistically-belittled-him-5804561.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2020 08:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US President Donald Trump's ex-lawyer says he hired Barack Obama's lookalike and 'ritualistically belittled' him

According to Michael Cohen, Donald Trump also went on to call Obama a "Manchurian candidate" who got his Ivy League degrees by the way of affirmative actions.

Moneycontrol News

US President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen has revealed that Trump hired a lookalike of former President Barack Obama and 'belittled' him, going to the extent of firing him in a video stunt.

Trump, Cohen has revealed in a new book, titled 'Disloyalty: A Memoir', the excerpts from which were published in CNN and The Washington Post, also said South African leader Nelson Mandela was 'no leader'. The excerpts suggest that Trump would make casually racist remarks, including the time, according to Cohen, when his ex-boss said, "tell me one country run by a black person that isn't a s---hole."

Cohen has described Trump, who is seeking a re-election, as "a cheat, a liar, a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator, a con man."

Close

According to the CNN extract, Trump had hired a "Faux-Bama" to participate in a video where "ritualistically belittled the first black president and then fired him." Although Cohen doesn't specify the date, he has included a picture of the incident in his book, reproduced by CNN.

related news

According to Cohen, Trump went on to call Obama a "Manchurian candidate" who got his Ivy League degrees by the way of affirmative actions. Cohen has also included other racist barbs and jibes which Trump allegedly made, including when he told Cohen in 2015 that blacks and Latinos are 'not my people'.

"Like the blacks, they're too stupid to vote for Trump. They're not my people," Trump said, according to Cohen.

The White House has responded to Cohen's claims, stating that Cohen is a "disgraced felon and disbarred lawyer, who lied to Congress. He has lost all credibility, and it's unsurprising to see his latest attempt to profit off of lies."

Cohen was convicted last year for crimes including tax evasion, lying to Congress, among others.
First Published on Sep 6, 2020 08:07 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #Politics #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.