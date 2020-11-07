US Election 2020: Michigan officials rectify error after software glitch incorrectly gave 6,000 Donald Trump votes to Joe Biden

United State presidential election results in a county in Michigan corrected its tally to show that President Donald Trump won by nearly 2,000 votes after a glitch in the software gave 6,000 of his votes to rival Joe Biden.

The glitch was spotted by local election officials in Michigan’s Antrim County on November 4 after results showed that the Democratic Party’s candidate had won the historically Republican-leaning county.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2020 US presidential elections here

The result now shows that Trump won the county by around 2,000 votes, according to a report by local 9&10 News. However, this change did not impact the overall result in the state where Trump is currently trailing in the state by 1.47 lakh votes with less than 2 percent counting remaining.

Trump was leading in Michigan on election night. But Biden took the lead when counting of early mail ballots started.

Republican Party’s Michigan Chairwoman Laura Cox claimed in a press conference that 47 other counties in the state also use the software and urged them to 'closely examine' the results for possible discrepancies.

Follow LIVE updates of the 2020 US presidential election result here

This came at a time when President Trump is seeking to discredit the election result, claiming without evidence that there has been a fraud. Trump is also challenging the ballot counting procedures in various state courts, as Biden leads the Electoral College vote tally.

As of 8.30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) on November 7, Biden had clinched 253 electoral votes against Trump’s 214. Five battleground states where the margins are narrow are yet to be called. A candidate needs 270 such electoral votes to win the presidency.