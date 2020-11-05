Macro Minutes podcast | A likely Biden victory in the US elections could lead to reversal of American protectionist tendencies seen under Donald Trump

All eyes are on the US presidential elections and on November 5, Joe Biden's path to the White House than for Donald Trump.

In this episode of the Macro Minutes podcast, Moneycontrol's Arup Roychoudhury is joined by Jayant Dasgupta, former Indian ambassador to the World trade Organization.

Dasgupta talks about what a likely Biden victory means for India-US trade ties, American immigration policies, the Paris climate deal and geopolitics in the Indo-Pacific region.