Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 06:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Macro Minutes podcast | A likely Biden victory in the US elections could lead to reversal of American protectionist tendencies seen under Donald Trump

Former WTO Indian ambassador Jayant Dasgupta talks about what a likely Biden victory means for India-US trade ties.

Moneycontrol News

All eyes are on the US presidential elections and on November 5, Joe Biden's path to the White House than for Donald Trump.

In this episode of the Macro Minutes podcast, Moneycontrol's Arup Roychoudhury is joined by Jayant Dasgupta, former Indian ambassador to the World trade Organization.

Dasgupta talks about what a likely Biden victory means for India-US trade ties, American immigration policies, the Paris climate deal and geopolitics in the Indo-Pacific region.

Tune in to the podcast for more.
First Published on Nov 5, 2020 06:46 pm

tags #Donald Trump #Joe Biden #Macro Minutes #Podcast #US Elections 2020

