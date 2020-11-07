US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates: All eyes on Pennsylvania as Joe Biden moves closer to presidency

US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates: Results continue to pour in from across the United States. Democratic Party candidate and former vice president Joe Biden is taking on Republican Party’s nominee and incumbent President Donald Trump. California Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence are their respective running mates. Biden is leading Trump in the overall Electoral College vote tally. But, things can still change as the margins are narrow in multiple battleground states. If Biden wins Pennsylvania, it will secure him majority of the electoral votes. Voters were urged to vote early this time, especially through mail-in ballots, to avoid queues amid the coronavirus pandemic. Thus, over 101 million votes were cast and recorded even before the Election Day. Voters had cast about 73.4 percent of the total votes counted in the 2016 presidential election, even before Election Day. But counting of mail ballots is more laborious and that is delaying the result.

Who's ahead in the battleground states (as of 6.30 pm IST):

> Biden has won in Minnesota, Michigan, New Hampshire and Wisconsin. He is leading in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada with narrow margins.

> Trump has won in Florida, Iowa, Ohio and Texas. He is leading in North Carolina.

Watch out for what happens in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona in the next few hours.