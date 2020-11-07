US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates: All eyes on Pennsylvania as Joe Biden moves closer to presidency
US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates: Democratic candidate Joe Biden is leading Republican nominee President Donald Trump in the electoral vote tally. If Biden wins Pennsylvania, it will help him secure majority of the electoral votes
US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates: Results continue to pour in from across the United States. Democratic Party candidate and former vice president Joe Biden is taking on Republican Party’s nominee and incumbent President Donald Trump. California Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence are their respective running mates. Biden is leading Trump in the overall Electoral College vote tally. But, things can still change as the margins are narrow in multiple battleground states. If Biden wins Pennsylvania, it will secure him majority of the electoral votes. Voters were urged to vote early this time, especially through mail-in ballots, to avoid queues amid the coronavirus pandemic. Thus, over 101 million votes were cast and recorded even before the Election Day. Voters had cast about 73.4 percent of the total votes counted in the 2016 presidential election, even before Election Day. But counting of mail ballots is more laborious and that is delaying the result.
Who's ahead in the battleground states (as of 6.30 pm IST):
> Biden has won in Minnesota, Michigan, New Hampshire and Wisconsin. He is leading in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada with narrow margins.
> Trump has won in Florida, Iowa, Ohio and Texas. He is leading in North Carolina.Watch out for what happens in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona in the next few hours.
The Battle: Biden vs Trump
US Election 2020: LIVE Updates
US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates | You just need 270 electoral votes, not the popular vote
Under the American political system, the president is not directly elected by the people but by the Electoral College — a constitutional group of 538 members. This group is formed every four years to elect the president and the vice-president.
Each state legislature determines the manner in which they want to choose their electors. Other than Maine and Nebraska, states require electors to pledge all votes for that state's winning candidate (by popular vote). For example, under this ‘winner takes all’ method, a candidate who secures the popular vote in California wins all of the state's 55 electoral votes. A candidate needs at least 270 such electoral votes to win the election.
In 2000 and 2016, the candidates with the popular vote nationally (Al Gore and Hillary Clinton, respectively), did not become the president.
US Election 2020 Results LIVE Updates | In a tweet, President Trump has said, “I had such a big lead in all of these states late into election night, only to see the leads miraculously disappear as the days went by.”
“Perhaps these leads will return as our legal proceedings move forward!” Trump added.
US Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Besides the Republican Party and the Democratic Party, there are many other political groups in fray. However, they do not enjoy enough popularity.
US Election 2020 LIVE Updates | The Battle: Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden is taking on Republic Party’s nominee and incumbent US President Donald Trump. California Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence are their running mates, respectively.
If re-elected, this would be the second and final presidential tenure for Trump, according to the US Constitution.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 United States presidential election.
More than 101 million early votes were cast, especially through mail ballots. Counting of votes continues. The election result is typically clear on election night (the following morning in India). But it was widely expected that counting will take more time this year due to the large amount of mail ballots. Stay tune for the latest updates.