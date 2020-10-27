172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|us-election-2020-joe-biden-has-solid-lead-in-wisconsin-narrower-edge-in-pennsylvania-poll-6019011.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 08:30 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US Election 2020: Joe Biden has solid lead in Wisconsin, narrower edge in Pennsylvania: Poll

Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - that will play critical roles in deciding whether Trump wins a second term in office or if Biden ousts him.

Reuters

Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by a solid margin in Wisconsin and maintains a narrower advantage in Pennsylvania with just over a week until Election Day, Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls showed on Monday.

Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - that will play critical roles in deciding whether Trump wins a second term in office or if Biden ousts him.

Below is a state-by-state look at Reuters/Ipsos findings, based on the online responses of likely voters, which include responses from some who cast ballots ahead of the formal Nov. 3 Election Day. Early voting has shot to record levels amid the coronavirus pandemic:

Close

WISCONSIN (Oct. 20 - Oct. 26):

related news

* Voting for Biden: 53%

* Voting for Trump: 44%

* Biden's advantage is marginally wider than his 51%-43% lead the prior week.

* 33% said they already had voted.

* 52% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 38% said Trump would be better.

* 47% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

PENNSYLVANIA (Oct. 20 - Oct. 26):

* Voting for Biden: 50%

* Voting for Trump: 45%

* Biden's lead is marginally wider than in the prior week when he was up 49%-45%, an advantage that was on the edge of the survey's credibility interval.

* 21% said they already had voted.

* 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 42% said Trump would be better.

* 50% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 43% said Biden would be better.

FLORIDA (Oct. 14 - Oct. 20)

* Voting for Biden: 50%

* Voting for Trump: 46%

* Biden's apparent lead is on the edge of the survey's credibility interval.

* Prior poll showed the two essentially even, with Biden at 49% and Trump at 47%.

* 21% said they already had voted.

* 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 42% said Trump would be better.

* 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

ARIZONA (Oct. 14 - Oct. 21):

* Voting for Biden: 49%

* Voting for Trump: 46%

* With the margin within the survey's credibility interval, the race is statistically tied.

* Prior poll showed Biden with a 50%-46% lead that was on the edge of the survey's credibility interval.

* 27% said they already had voted.

* 49% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 43% said Trump would be better.

* 48% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

MICHIGAN (Oct. 14 - Oct. 20):

* Voting for Biden: 51%

* Voting for Trump: 44%

* Biden was up 51%-43% the prior week.

* 28% said they already had voted.

* 52% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 40% said Trump would be better.

* 48% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

NORTH CAROLINA (Oct. 14 - Oct. 20):

* Voting for Biden: 49%

* Voting for Trump: 46%

* Since the margin is within the poll's credibility interval, the race is statistically tied, as it was in the prior poll when Biden had 48% to Trump's 47%.

* 18% said they already had voted.

* 49% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 45% said Trump would be better.

* 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 43% said Biden would be better.

NOTES

The Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls are conducted online in all six states in English, as well as in Spanish in Arizona and Florida.

* In Wisconsin, from Oct. 20 to Oct. 26, it gathered responses from 1,008 adults, including 664 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

* In Pennsylvania, from Oct. 20 to Oct. 26, it gathered responses from 1,001 adults, including 653 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

* In Florida, from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 662 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

* In Arizona, from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, it gathered responses from 951 adults, including 658 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

* In Michigan, from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, it gathered responses from 1,001 adults, including 686 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

* In North Carolina, from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, it gathered responses from 1,001 adults, including 660 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 08:00 am

tags #US Election 2020 #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.