App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2019 08:23 AM IST | Source: AP

UK's Theresa May concedes Brexit deal won't pass 'in near future'

Britain is due to leave the EU on April 12 unless May can secure another delay from the EU, which already agreed to postpone the Brexit day originally set for March 29.

Associated Press
Whatsapp

British Prime Minister Theresa May acknowledged that the government's strategies to get her Brexit deal approved in Parliament failed, saying on April 6 there's little prospect lawmakers will back the thrice-rejected divorce agreement "in the near future."

With the UK once again days away from a deadline for leaving the European Union, May pressured opposition lawmakers to help her find a compromise agreement instead, saying voters "expect their politicians to work together when the national interest demands it."

After May's deal with the EU out for a third time in the House of Commons, the prime minister invited the opposition Labour Party this week to discuss alternatives. But three days of talks ended with no agreement and the left-of-center Labour accusing May's Conservative government of not offering real change.

"I haven't noticed any great change in the government's position so far," Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on April 6. "I'm waiting to see the red lines move."

related news

Labour favors a softer form of Brexit than the government has advocated. The party says Britain should remain closely bound to EU trade rules and maintain the bloc's standards in areas such as workers' rights and environmental protection.

Britain is due to leave the EU on April 12 unless May can secure another delay from the EU, which already agreed to postpone the Brexit day originally set for March 29. May now is asking for Britain's departure to be pushed back until June 30, hoping to reach a compromise with Labour and a deal through Parliament in a matter of weeks.

"The longer this takes, the greater the risk of the UK never leaving at all," May said in a statement. But EU leaders favor a longer delay to avoid another round of cliff-edge preparations and politics. And they say the U.K. needs to put forward a concrete plan to end the stalemate to get any further postponement.

An extension requires unanimous approval from the 27 remaining leaders, some of whom are fed up with Brexit uncertainty and reluctant to prolong it further. Last month, the EU gave Britain until April 12 to approve the withdrawal agreement it reached with the May's government, to change course and seek a further delay to Brexit, or to crash out of the EU with no deal in place or transition period to cushion the shock. The leaders of EU member countries are due to meet in Brussels on April 10, two days before the April 12 deadline to consider Britain's request for a second extension.

Economists and business leaders have warned a no-deal Brexit would severely disrupt trade and travel, with tariffs and customs checks causing gridlocked British ports and possible shortages of some foods, medicines and other products.

Worries about a chaotic British exit are especially acute in Ireland, the only EU member that shares a land border with the UK Any customs checks or other obstacles along the currently invisible frontier would hammer the Irish economy and could undermine Northern Ireland's peace process.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on April 6 that it was "extremely unlikely" any of the 27 countries would veto a delay. "If one country was to veto an extension and, as a result, impose hardship on us, real problems for the Dutch and Belgians and French as neighboring countries (to the UK)...they wouldn't be forgiven for it," he told Ireland's RTE radio.
First Published on Apr 7, 2019 08:19 am

tags #Brexit #Current Affairs #Theresa May #World News

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Ex-Mexican President Vicente Fox Says Gunmen Tried to Storm His Home

India's Coal Import Rises 8 Per Cent to 212 Million Tonnes in April-Fe ...

World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living

'Biryani Fight': Nine Arrested After Cong Supporters Scramble for Firs ...

India's INS 'Kolkata', 'Shakti' to Take Part in Chinese Navy's 70th An ...

Avengers Endgame: Marvel Screens 10 Mins of Footage and Internet's Fil ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Poll Trivia

Elections 2019: India Prepares to Vote in World's Biggest Election

Local Who Got Tagged as Outsider, Danish Ali Counts on 'DM Factor' to ...

Analysing the Congress take on media in its manifesto

Lost in the Brexit maze: What happens next in Britain?

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Market ends higher for the seventh week: Tata Motors top gainer, BPCL ...

Rebound in job growth pushes Wall Street higher, trade hopes add to op ...

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Oil prices firm as Libya supply risks mount

Rahul Gandhi meets Delhi Congress leaders: Alliance with AAP for Lok S ...

Residents of fast-shrinking island in West Bengal's Sundarbans rue pol ...

Mouni Roy on RAW, the upcoming Brahmastra, and how her transition from ...

US says has received sufficient H-1B visas in just five days to meet 6 ...

LaLiga: Barcelona put one hand on the title after late show from Luis ...

'Our country is full': Donald Trump travels to Mexican border to deliv ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus waters: For both India and Pakistan, the choice is between provi ...

WhatsApp Stickers: How to download Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa ...

Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia GoAir fiasco: Here's what really happened at ...

For Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya love is in the air, quite lit ...

Happy birthday Jeetendra: 5 classic dance numbers that define his wack ...

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. addict Vicky Kaushal all ready 'to grab a spoon' and mo ...

Teaser poster of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh is intriguing AF!

Nauroz Mubarak: Priyanka Gandhi gets trolled for wishing Parsi New Yea ...

Saif Ali Khan won’t be a part of daughter Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj ...

The title and first look poster of Rajinikanth's next film with Muruga ...

’83: Ranveer Singh is becoming a hurricane, trains with Kapil Dev
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.