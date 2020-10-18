Ukrainian fitness influencer Dmitriy Stuzhuk, who once thought there was no COVID-19, succumbs to disease

Famous Ukrainian fitness influencer and social media star Dmitriy Stuzhuk, who once thought that there was no COVID-19, died from the virus at the age of 33.

The Ukrainian citizen believed that the coronavirus does not exist. He caught the disease during a trip to Turkey. He was taken to hospital when he landed in Ukraine after being tested COVID-19 positive, reports the Sky News.

Though Stuzhuk was discharged from the hospital after eight days, he faced heart complications due to the COVID-19 virus. Following this, his 25-year-old wife Sofia rushed him to the hospital in a "grave condition" and "unconscious" state.

Informing about the developments, she told her Instagram followers that her husband is not coping as he had problems with his cardiovascular system. "His state is extremely grave. No-one can do anything with this. I did everything I could so the father of my three children lives. But nothing depends on me now," Sky News quotes wrote Sofia as saying.

However, she later announced her husband's death, and wrote, "Only warm memories remain, three beautiful kids and valuable experience."

Prior to being admitted for the second time, Stuzhuk had posted on social media from his hospital bed.

He had written to his 1.1 million followers, "I want to share how I got sick and to strongly warn everyone. I was one who thought that Covid does not exist...until I got sick."

"COVID-19 IS NOT A SHORT-LIVED DISEASE! And it is heavy," he had said. Stuzhuk and Sofia had separated six months ago.