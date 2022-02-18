Ukraine conflict would be 'catastrophic': UN Chief Antonio Guterres

Antonio Guterres (File image )

It would be "catastrophic" if the Russia-Ukraine crisis escalated into a war, UN chief Antonio Guterres told the opening ceremony of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, which Moscow is not attending this year.

"With a concentration of Russian troops around Ukraine, I am deeply concerned about heightened tensions and increased speculation about a military conflict in Europe," Guterres said.

If that happened, "it would be catastrophic," he warned. "There is no alternative to diplomacy."