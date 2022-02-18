English
    Ukraine conflict would be 'catastrophic': UN Chief Antonio Guterres

    "With a concentration of Russian troops around Ukraine, I am deeply concerned about heightened tensions and increased speculation about a military conflict in Europe," UN chief Antonio Guterres said.

    AFP
    February 18, 2022 / 06:40 PM IST
    Antonio Guterres (File image )

    It would be "catastrophic" if the Russia-Ukraine crisis escalated into a war, UN chief Antonio Guterres told the opening ceremony of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, which Moscow is not attending this year.

    "With a concentration of Russian troops around Ukraine, I am deeply concerned about heightened tensions and increased speculation about a military conflict in Europe," Guterres said.

    If that happened, "it would be catastrophic," he warned. "There is no alternative to diplomacy."
