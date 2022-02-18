Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | G7 nations 'ready for serious dialogue' with Russia on Ukraine: Germany
Russia Ukraine Crisis LIVE Updates | "Units of the southern military district that ended tactical exercises at training grounds on the Crimean peninsula are returning by rail to their permanent bases," the defence ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Russia announced a new drawdown of military forces from the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula on Thursday, despite Ukraine's Western allies meeting similar announcements with scepticism.
"Units of the southern military district that ended tactical exercises at training grounds on the Crimean peninsula are returning by rail to their permanent
bases," the defence ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.
State-run television showed columns of military hardware crossing a recently-constructed bridge connecting the peninsula to the Russian mainland.
Thursday's announcement is the latest reported drawdown of a Russian military force estimated by the West to be more than 100,000 troops, which Washington had said could be preparing to invade.
NATO, the United States and European leaders have denied, however, that there is any meaningful pullback of Russian troops and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow's military personnel were actually rotating.
Russia took control of the Crimean peninsula in 2014 and threw its weight behind pro-Moscow separatists in fighting that broke out that year and has claimed more than 14,000 lives.
A Russian army service member carries a howitzer shell during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26. (Image: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Russia risking European peace with 'Cold War demands': German FM Annalena Baerbock
Russia is putting Europe's security at risk with demands that hark back to the Cold War, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Friday, ahead of the annual Munich Security Conference set to be dominated by the Ukraine crisis. "With an unprecedented deployment of troops on the border with Ukraine and Cold War demands, Russia is challenging fundamental principles of the European peace order," Baerbock said in a statement, urging Moscow to show "serious steps towards de-escalation".
February 18, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST
Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | G7 nations 'ready for serious dialogue' with Russia on Ukraine: Germany
The Group of Seven most developed nations are prepared to have "a serious dialogue" with Russia on the Ukraine crisis, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Friday, on the eve of crunch talks in Munich with her G7 counterparts.
"We will use Munich to send out a message of unity: we are ready for a serious dialogue on security for all," Baerbock said in a statement. Russia is not scheduled to attend the annual Munich Security Conference, which opens Friday and runs until Sunday.
ADVERTISEMENT
February 18, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST
Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Ukrainian Ambassador to UN Kyslytsya warns Russia of 'consolidated' response by international community
Russia has a choice to embark on the path of de-escalation and diplomatic dialogue or experience a decisive consolidated response by the international community. Ukraine wants peace, security, and stability not only for itself but also for the entire Europe. At the same time, I reiterate that in the event of Russia opting for escalation Ukraine will defend itself: Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukrainian Ambassador to UN at UNSC meeting on Ukraine
February 18, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST
Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | US challenges Russia to step back from Ukraine attack
The United States said Thursday that Russia is on the verge of unleashing a massive military attack against Ukraine, dismissing Moscow's claim to be pulling forces back, as artillery fire hit a Ukrainian kindergarten.
In a dramatic, previously unscheduled speech to the United Nations in New York, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said intelligence showed Moscow could order an assault on its neighbor in the "coming days."
With US and other Western governments saying they see no evidence of Russia's claim to be withdrawing, Blinken challenged the Kremlin to "announce today with no qualification, equivocation or deflection that Russia will not invade Ukraine."
"Demonstrate it by sending your troops, your tanks, your planes, back to their barracks and hangers," he said.
February 18, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST
Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Upates | How much oil, gas and coal India imports from Russia
As the Ukraine-Russia crisis intensifies and threatens to spark conflict in Europe, analysts warn there may be implications for Asia, where several countries depend on Russia for oil, gas and coal. Any invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops could trigger sanctions and reprisals that would disrupt the movement of fuels and impact energy security affecting buyers even thousands of miles away, analysts warned.
INDIA
India imported 1.8 million tonnes of thermal coal from Russia in 2021, down from 2.5 million in 2020, data from Iman Resources showed. Russia's share in India's thermal coal imports fell to 1.3% in 2021 from 1.6%. India imported 43,400 bpd oil from Russia in 2021, about 1% of overall its imports. India accounts for about 0.2% Russia's natural gas exports. GAIL (India) Ltd has a 20-year deal with Gazprom to buy 2.5 million tonnes of LNG a year which started in 2018.
ADVERTISEMENT
February 18, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST
Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Upates | UN council backs talk, but no Russia pledge against invasion
One by one, U.N. Security Council members called for a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Ukraine. Even Russia’s deputy foreign minister said everything should be done to find a diplomatic solution. But he didn’t respond to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s appeal to state unequivocally that Russia will not invade Ukraine.
So what Blinken called the most immediate threat to international peace and security in the world today remains, with all eyes still on Russia. The annual Security Council meeting was called by Russia to focus on implementation of the Minsk Agreements aimed at restoring peace to eastern Ukraine where Russian-backed separatist have been at war with government troops since Moscow’s invasion of Crimea in 2014.
The open session brought together all the key players who now confront broader security grievances from Moscow: It is demanding a NATO ban on Ukraine joining the alliance, which its members say is impossible. Blinken, alluding to a speech to the Security Council by his predecessor Colin Powell in 2003 laying out purported U.S. evidence of Iraqi weapons of mass destruction ahead of the American invasion which turned out to be erroneous, told council members he wanted to be clear: “I am here today not to start a war, but to prevent one.”
But Blinken said U.S. information indicates that the more than 150,000 troops Russia has amassed around Ukraine “are preparing to launch an attack against Ukraine in the coming days.”
February 18, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST
Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Upates | US Senate approves resolution for Ukraine, warning Russia
The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly Thursday to show unwavering support for an independent Ukraine and “condemn" Russian military aggression toward its neighbor as fresh fears emerged of a possible invasion that could spiral toward a European war. Action in the Senate came after President Joe Biden said the U.S. has “every indication" of a potential Russian attack on Ukraine in a matter of days. U.S. officials have outlined stark scenarios of President Vladimir Putin's potential plans as Russian troops remain massed at the Ukraine border.
The resolution from the senators does not carry the force of law but puts the U.S. legislative body on record with “unwavering United States support for a secure, democratic, and independent Ukraine” and “denounces the Russian military buildup" on Ukraine’s border. The vote was unanimous, without objection or the formal roll call. “This Congress is united in its support of Ukrainian independence and sovereignty," said Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, in introducing the measure with Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and others.
Senators have been racing all week to mount a response to rising tensions in the region, many eager to go even further by imposing devastating sanctions on Putin that would send shockwaves through the Russian economy. Ukraine has strong allies in the Senate, where there is broad support for sanctions on Russia as a powerful foreign policy tool to be used if Putin furthers his aggression toward Ukraine.
February 18, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST
Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Upates | US says Antony Blinken, Sergei Lavrov to meet next week if no Ukraine invasion
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accepted an invitation to meet with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov next week "provided there is no further Russian invasion of Ukraine," the State Department said. The meeting, which was initially suggested by the United States, was initiated "because we believe the only responsible way to resolve this crisis is through diplomacy and dialogue," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
February 18, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST
Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Upates | India says in touch with all concerned parties, 'constructive' diplomacy need of the hour
Amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions, India on Thursday said “quiet and constructive diplomacy” is the need of the hour and it has been in touch with all concerned parties, as New Delhi underlined that the well-being of over 20,000 Indian nationals in Ukraine is its top priority. Speaking at a crucial UN Security Council meeting on the Ukraine situation under Russia’s Presidency of the 15-nation Council, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said New Delhi’s interest is in finding a solution that provides for “immediate de-escalation of tensions”.
“Any steps that increase tension may best be avoided by all sides in the larger interest of securing international peace and security. Quiet and constructive diplomacy is the need of the hour,” he said. Tirumurti said India “has been in touch with all concerned parties. It is our considered view that the issue can only be resolved through diplomatic dialogue”. “India’s interest is in finding a solution that can provide for immediate de-escalation of tensions taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries and aimed towards securing long-term peace and stability in the region and beyond,” he said.
The White House has said that a Russian invasion of Ukraine can happen anytime now. “We are in the window where we believe an attack could come at any time, and that would be preceded by a fabricated pretext that the Russians use as an excuse to launch an invasion,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. President Joe Biden had announced plans to dispatch Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to attend the Munich conference to meet world leaders and unite them against Moscow.
Amid the heightened concerns of a Russian attack on Ukraine, Tirumurti told the Council that more than 20,000 Indian students and nationals live and study in different parts of Ukraine, including in its border areas. “The well-being of Indian nationals is of priority to us,” he said. India reiterated its call for the “peaceful resolution of the situation by sincere and sustained diplomatic efforts to ensure that concerns of all sides are amicably resolved through constructive dialogue”.
Tirumurti said India welcomes the efforts underway for implementation of the ‘Minsk Agreements’, including through the Trilateral Contact Group and under the Normandy format. “We believe that the ‘Minsk Agreements’ provide a basis for a negotiated and peaceful settlement of the situation in Eastern Ukraine. Accordingly, we urge all parties to continue to engage through all possible diplomatic channels and keep working towards the full implementation of the ‘Minsk Agreements’,” he said.
The Minsk deal, brokered by France and Germany and signed by Russia and Ukraine in February 2015, provides a framework for a negotiated peace in Eastern Ukraine. The agreement aims to resolve the conflict between Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists that flared in April 2014 after Russia’s annexation of Crimea and its support for the separatists in the mostly Russian-speaking industrial east called Donbass.
Tirumurti said India also believes that meetings under the Normandy Format will further facilitate the implementation of the provisions of the ‘Minsk Agreements’, including its key security and political aspects. “In this context, we welcome the recent meetings of Political Advisers of Normandy Format countries in Paris and Berlin. We also welcome the unconditional observance of the July 2020 ceasefire, the reaffirmation of ‘Minsk Agreements’ as the basis of work under the Normandy Format and the commitment of all sides to reduce disagreements on the way forward,” he said.
Meanwhile, Blinken made a stopover in New York before he headed for the Munich Security Conference. Blinken tweeted that he will address the Security Council “regarding Russia’s threat to peace and security. We seek to resolve this crisis diplomatically but are prepared to impose severe measures should Russia further invade Ukraine”. The UN Security Council had met to discuss the Ukraine situation last month when ahead of the meeting, Russia called for a procedural vote to determine if the open meeting can go through.
The Council needed 9 votes in favour to go ahead with the meeting. India, Gabon and Kenya abstained on the vote while Russia and China voted against. All other Council members, including the US, UK and France, voted in favour of the meeting. At that meeting also India had underlined that quiet and constructive diplomacy is the need of the hour and any steps that increase tension may best be avoided by all sides in the larger interest of securing international peace and security. Leaders of France and Germany began efforts to negotiate a truce in talks with Russia and Ukraine when they met in Normandy, France, in June 2014, in what became known as the Normandy format.
February 18, 2022 / 07:50 AM IST
Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Upates | India says in touch with all concerned parties, 'constructive' diplomacy need of the hour
Amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions, India on Thursday said “quiet and constructive diplomacy” is the need of the hour and it has been in touch with all concerned parties, as New Delhi underlined that the well-being of over 20,000 Indian nationals in Ukraine is its top priority. Speaking at a crucial UN Security Council meeting on the Ukraine situation under Russia’s Presidency of the 15-nation Council, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said New Delhi’s interest is in finding a solution that provides for “immediate de-escalation of tensions”.
“Any steps that increase tension may best be avoided by all sides in the larger interest of securing international peace and security. Quiet and constructive diplomacy is the need of the hour,” he said. Tirumurti said India “has been in touch with all concerned parties. It is our considered view that the issue can only be resolved through diplomatic dialogue”. “India’s interest is in finding a solution that can provide for immediate de-escalation of tensions taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries and aimed towards securing long-term peace and stability in the region and beyond,” he said.
The White House has said that a Russian invasion of Ukraine can happen anytime now. “We are in the window where we believe an attack could come at any time, and that would be preceded by a fabricated pretext that the Russians use as an excuse to launch an invasion,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. President Joe Biden had announced plans to dispatch Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to attend the Munich conference to meet world leaders and unite them against Moscow.
Amid the heightened concerns of a Russian attack on Ukraine, Tirumurti told the Council that more than 20,000 Indian students and nationals live and study in different parts of Ukraine, including in its border areas. “The well-being of Indian nationals is of priority to us,” he said. India reiterated its call for the “peaceful resolution of the situation by sincere and sustained diplomatic efforts to ensure that concerns of all sides are amicably resolved through constructive dialogue”.
Tirumurti said India welcomes the efforts underway for implementation of the ‘Minsk Agreements’, including through the Trilateral Contact Group and under the Normandy format. “We believe that the ‘Minsk Agreements’ provide a basis for a negotiated and peaceful settlement of the situation in Eastern Ukraine. Accordingly, we urge all parties to continue to engage through all possible diplomatic channels and keep working towards the full implementation of the ‘Minsk Agreements’,” he said.
The Minsk deal, brokered by France and Germany and signed by Russia and Ukraine in February 2015, provides a framework for a negotiated peace in Eastern Ukraine. The agreement aims to resolve the conflict between Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists that flared in April 2014 after Russia’s annexation of Crimea and its support for the separatists in the mostly Russian-speaking industrial east called Donbass.
Tirumurti said India also believes that meetings under the Normandy Format will further facilitate the implementation of the provisions of the ‘Minsk Agreements’, including its key security and political aspects. “In this context, we welcome the recent meetings of Political Advisers of Normandy Format countries in Paris and Berlin. We also welcome the unconditional observance of the July 2020 ceasefire, the reaffirmation of ‘Minsk Agreements’ as the basis of work under the Normandy Format and the commitment of all sides to reduce disagreements on the way forward,” he said.
Meanwhile, Blinken made a stopover in New York before he headed for the Munich Security Conference. Blinken tweeted that he will address the Security Council “regarding Russia’s threat to peace and security. We seek to resolve this crisis diplomatically but are prepared to impose severe measures should Russia further invade Ukraine”. The UN Security Council had met to discuss the Ukraine situation last month when ahead of the meeting, Russia called for a procedural vote to determine if the open meeting can go through.
The Council needed 9 votes in favour to go ahead with the meeting. India, Gabon and Kenya abstained on the vote while Russia and China voted against. All other Council members, including the US, UK and France, voted in favour of the meeting. At that meeting also India had underlined that quiet and constructive diplomacy is the need of the hour and any steps that increase tension may best be avoided by all sides in the larger interest of securing international peace and security. Leaders of France and Germany began efforts to negotiate a truce in talks with Russia and Ukraine when they met in Normandy, France, in June 2014, in what became known as the Normandy format.
ADVERTISEMENT
February 18, 2022 / 07:40 AM IST
Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Upates | Russian military in Belarus threatens Baltics and Poland, says Lithuanian president
Russia has amassed 45,000 soldiers in Belarus and their presence is threatening to Baltic states and Poland, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Thursday. The joint Russian and Belarus military exercise near the Belarus border with Ukraine is scheduled to end on Sunday. Tensions between Moscow and NATO capitals are high following weeks of United States accusations that Russia has deployed up to 150,000 troops near Ukraine's borders for an invasion. Moscow accuses the West of hysteria and denies it wants to invade.
"They amassed 45,000 troops, a lot of military equipment, air forces. And we do not hear very clearly articulated promises that this will be removed to Russian territory after the military exercise ends. This is one more way to keep the tension up", said Nauseda in a video statement after an EU leaders meeting in Brussels.
"This creates more potential threats now and for Baltic States and Poland," he added. Baltic States - Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia - as well as Poland are European Union and NATO members. NATO is looking to increase its military presence in the Baltic states and Poland in case Russia keeps its troops in Belarus after the exercise, the head of the alliance's military committee said on Feb. 7.
February 18, 2022 / 07:29 AM IST
Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Upates | Ukraine shelling renews invasion fears as Russia expels US diplomat
Shelling in Ukraine on Thursday renewed Western fears of an imminent Russian invasion as U.S. President Joe Biden said Moscow is preparing a pretext to justify a possible attack and the Kremlin expelled an American diplomat. Early morning exchanges of fire between Kyiv's forces and pro-Russian separatists - who have been at war for years and where a ceasefire is periodically violated - caused alarm as Western countries have said an incursion could come at any time.
One of the deepest crises in post-Cold War relations is playing out in Europe as Russia wants security guarantees, including Kyiv never joining NATO, and the U.S. and allies offer arms control and confidence-building measures. While Russia accuses the West of hysteria, saying some its troops have returned to bases and that it has no plans to invade, many Western countries are adamant that the military build-up is continuing ahead of a possible assault.
"We have reason to believe they are engaged in a false flag operation to have an excuse to go in," Biden told reporters at the White House. "Every indication we have is they're prepared to go into Ukraine and attack Ukraine." He ordered Secretary of State Antony Blinken to change his travel plans at the last minute to speak at a United Nations Security Council meeting, where he outlined possible Russian scenarios.
"It could be a fabricated so-called terrorist bombing inside Russia, the invented discovery of a mass grave, a staged drone strike against civilians, or a fake - even a real - attack using chemical weapons," Blinken said. "Russia may describe this event as ethnic cleansing, or a genocide." Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said Blinken's comments were regrettable and dangerous.
In a new blow to relations between the two world powers, Russia expelled U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission Bart Gorman. The move was announced on Thursday but a senior State Department official said he left last week. Moscow cited the U.S. expulsion of a senior official in Washington, who it said was forced to leave before a replacement could be found as part of a U.S. "visa war". Washington said it would respond to the "unprovoked" move. Russian diplomats who have stayed longer than three years must leave the United States, while Moscow is giving U.S. diplomats less time, a State Department spokesperson said.