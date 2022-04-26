English
    Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tells employees company is in the dark over future under Elon Musk

    Musk will join Twitter staff for a question-and-answer session at a later date, the company told employees.

    April 26, 2022 / 05:51 AM IST
    Twitter employees can also choose to divide their time between working from office and home, CEO Parag Agarwal said.

    Twitter employees can also choose to divide their time between working from office and home, CEO Parag Agarwal said.

    Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal told employees on Monday that the future of the social media firm is uncertain after the deal to be taken private under billionaire Elon Musk closes. He was speaking to a town hall meeting that was heard by Reuters.

    "Once the deal closes, we don't know which direction the platform will go," Agrawal said.

    Musk will join Twitter staff for a question-and-answer session at a later date, the company told employees.



