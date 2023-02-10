English
    Turkey-Syria quake death toll surpasses 22,000 amid struggle to get aid to Syria

    The effort to provide aid to millions of people across both countries has been strained by bitter cold, power outages and shortages of fuel, trucks and other essential supplies and by the many constraints posed by a continuing state of war and territorial division inside Syria.

    New York Times
    February 10, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST
    Residents retrieve an injured man from the rubble of a collapsed building following an earthquake in the town of Jindayris, in the countryside of Syria's northwestern city of Afrin in the rebel-held part of Aleppo province, on February 6, 2023. Hundreds have been reportedly killed in north Syria after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that originated in Turkey and was felt across neighbouring countries. Rami al SAYED / AFP

    The death toll in Turkey and Syria from this week’s catastrophic earthquake surpassed 22,000 on Friday as relief organizations struggled to overcome a host of political obstacles and deliver aid to hard-hit northwestern Syria.

    The second aid convoy in two days reached an enclave of opposition-held territory in Syria on Friday, loaded with food, clothes and blankets as the leaders of both Turkey and Syria visited the earthquake zones in their countries to console survivors.

    The problem of delivering aid is much more acute in Syria than Turkey because 12 years of civil war have left the country carved up into several zones under the control of different authorities. The earthquake hit hardest in two of those zones, one controlled by the government of the authoritarian president, Bashar Assad, and the other controlled by opposition forces.