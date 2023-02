current-affairs 'Treated over 3,600 patients In Turkey': Indian Army Major Beena Tiwari recalls ‘Operation Dost’ As India’s ‘Operation Dost’ concluded in earthquake-hit Turkey, Major Beena Tiwari explained the task at hand in the region. She explains how the 99-member team successfully set up and ran a fully equipped 30-bedded field hospital in Turkey. "Within 1-2 hours of setting up the hospital, we started treating patients and saw almost 3,600 patients in 10 days of operation," she mentioned. Watch!