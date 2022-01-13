MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes to be sentenced in September for fraud conviction

Elizabeth Holmes, 37, was convicted on January 3 on three counts of fraud and one count of conspiring to defraud private investors in the company. She remains free on a $500,000 bond secured by properties.

Reuters
January 13, 2022 / 11:42 AM IST
File image: Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes arrives for a hearing at a federal court in San Jose, California, US. (Image: Reuters)

File image: Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes arrives for a hearing at a federal court in San Jose, California, US. (Image: Reuters)


Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is slated to be sentenced on September 26 on her convictions for defrauding investors in the blood-testing startup, according to a court filing on Wednesday.


Holmes, 37, was convicted on January 3 on three counts of fraud and one count of conspiring to defraud private investors in the company. She remains free on a $500,000 bond secured by properties.


Holmes plans to ask the judge overseeing her case to overturn her convictions, according to court filings. If he does not, she is likely to appeal and could seek to suspend her sentence until a final ruling.


The former entrepreneur became a Silicon Valley celebrity after claiming Theranos machines could run common blood tests on a few drops from a finger prick. Once valued at $9 billion, Theranos collapsed after the Wall Street Journal published a series of articles, starting in 2015, that suggested its devices were flawed and inaccurate.


Holmes was indicted in 2018 on allegations of defrauding investors and patients. Last week, a jury convicted her on four investor-related charges, acquitted her on four patient-related charges and deadlocked on three other counts.

Close

Related stories


Holmes had agreed with prosecutors that her sentencing should occur in September, given "ongoing proceedings in a related matter."

The trial of former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani is scheduled to begin on March 9.

Reuters
Tags: #Elizabeth Holmes #Theranos #World News
first published: Jan 13, 2022 11:42 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.