The Brexit hero’s fall from grace: Timeline of events leading to Boris Johnson's downfall

Britain's former Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File image: Reuters)

The mayor who boasted all too often about the glories of the 2012 London Olympics led the Conservatives to a resounding win and was soon celebrated as the Brexit hero too. Former British prime minister Boris Johnson made a mark in the world of politics by delivering on the promise that led him to power in the United Kingdom. But the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020 and claimed millions of lives – and the downward spiral of Johnson’s career began. Criticised for the way he handled the pandemic, coupled with a stream of ethical allegations including the Partygate scandal and the surfacing of a sexual misconduct case, Johnson failed to find his way back to triumph.

A look at how the events unfolded leading to his July 7 resignation:

November 3-4, 2021: Boris Johnson's government orders Conservative lawmakers to back an amendment in ethics rules to save his supporter Owen Paterson, who was under the radar for breaching lobbying rules.

November 30, 2021: Partygate scandal allegations (involving breach of COVID-19 rules) start surfacing. The former prime minister however denies all allegations.

December 8, 2021: Johnson's nod for an investigation into the Partygate scandal. For the first time, there are whispers of a leadership challenge.

February 3, 2022: Former PM’s top aides quit following Munira Mirza’s exit.

March 23, 2022: Boris Johnson's government announces mid-year spending plan; gets called out for not doing enough to help people struggling with increasing cost of living.

April 12, 2022: Fifty-pound fine levied against Johnson for attending one of the coronavirus lockdown parties. The Opposition points out that he is the first UK PM to break the law while in office.

May 22, 2022: Partygate investigation report published. Details concerning gatherings at Johnson's home and office emerge.

June 6, 2022: Johnson wins vote of no confidence by narrow margin.

June 15, 2022: Christopher Geidt resigns as ethics adviser and accuses the government of planning to flout conduct rules.

June 24, 2022: Conservative party loses two former strongholds in special polls.

June 30, 2022: Chris Pincher resigns as Conservative Deputy chief amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Gradually, allegations about previous sexual misconducts also emerge and questions are raised on whether Johnson knew about this when Pincher got the job.

July 5, 2022: Johnson apologises for Pincher. His senior Cabinet ministers, treasury chief Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid, resign.

July 6, 2022: Nearly three dozen junior ministers resign after questioning Johnson’s leadership.

July 7, 2022: Boris Johnson resigns as Conservative Party leader and British prime minister.