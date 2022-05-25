English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Experts and leaders discuss how modern digital tools are transforming the media industry. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Internal report blames UK govt leaders for 'Partygate' culture

    The comprehensive report into the COVID-19 lockdown-breaching parties in government offices was prepared by senior civil servant Sue Gray. The scandal concerns the hosting of more than a dozen gatherings in Boris Johnson's No. 10 Downing St. residence and nearby buildings while stringent restrictions to contain the pandemic were in place.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 25, 2022 / 04:36 PM IST
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

    The long-awaited report into lockdown-breaching United Kingdom government parties has been published and it states that a “culture” of rule-breaking in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office rests with the leaders at the top.

    The comprehensive report into the COVID-19 lockdown-breaching parties in government offices was prepared by senior civil servant Sue Gray. The scandal concerns the hosting of more than a dozen gatherings in Johnson's No. 10 Downing St. residence and nearby buildings while stringent restrictions to contain the pandemic were in place.

    The report published on May 25 stated that Britain's political leaders and top officials “must bear responsibility” for the culture that led to numerous lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street.

    “Many of these events should not have been allowed to happen,” the report concluded, adding: “The senior leadership at the centre, both political and official, must bear responsibility for this culture.”

    (Agencies)

    Close
    This is a developing story. Please check back for more details



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Boris Johnson #UK government #United Kingdom
    first published: May 25, 2022 04:23 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.