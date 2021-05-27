MARKET NEWS

Tesla set to pay for chips in advance to overcome shortage

The electric-car maker is also exploring buying a plant as a part of the efforts, according to the report.

Reuters
May 27, 2021 / 11:23 AM IST
Tesla [Image: Reuters]

esla Inc plans to pay in advance for chips to secure its supply of the crucial materials in a move to overcome the global chip shortage, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The electric-car maker is also exploring buying a plant as a part of the efforts, according to the report.

Tesla could not immediately be reached for comment.
Reuters
TAGS: #Auto Tesla #World News
first published: May 27, 2021 11:23 am

