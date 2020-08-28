172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|tata-motors-to-sell-600-military-trucks-to-royal-thai-army-says-envoy-5767111.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2020 01:20 PM IST
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2020 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors to sell 600 military trucks to Royal Thai Army, says envoy

Praising the trucks, Chutintorn Sam Gongsakdi, Ambassador of Thailand to India, said that Tata military trucks are rugged and easy to maintain.

Moneycontrol News
Archive image
Archive image

Thailand's Royal Thai Army is in the process of placing an order for 600 military trucks with Tata Motors. The Royal Thai Army is in the process of completing its purchase of over 600 Tata LPTA military trucks, Chutintorn Sam Gongsakdi, Ambassador of Thailand to India, said.

Praising the trucks, Gongsakdi said that 600 Tata LPTA military trucks were rugged and easy to maintain. They are fit for the service of the nation, the Thai ambassador said.

"Atmanirbhar Bharat: The Royal Thai Army is in the process of completing its purchase of over 600 TATA LPTA military trucks...They are rugged & easy to maintain. Fit for purpose. Fit for service of the nation," Gongsakdi tweeted on August 25.

Tata Motors's product line-up includes bullet-proof troop carriers, armoured buses, mine-protected vehicles, mobile hospital, water bowser and even unmanned aerial vehicle launchers, among several other things.

Tata Motors (TML) Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on August 25 that the company aimed to reduce its total debt to near-zero levels in three years and generate free cash flows from FY22 onwards.

Chandrasekaran, while addressing shareholders at Tata Motors' 75th annual general meeting, said the company would also look to unlock non-core investments in order to deleverage the business.

Founded in 1886, Tata Motors is a leading global automobile manufacturing company. Its portfolio includes a range of cars, sports utility vehicles, trucks, buses and defence vehicles.

First Published on Aug 28, 2020 01:20 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.