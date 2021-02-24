English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Suzuki Motor chairman Osamu Suzuki to retire: Report

A Suzuki Motor spokesman said the Nikkei report was not something that the automaker announced.

Reuters
February 24, 2021 / 02:36 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Suzuki Motor Corp's 91-year old chairman, Osamu Suzuki, is retiring, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The chairman told some executives about his intention to retire, the Nikkei reported.

A Suzuki Motor spokesman said the Nikkei report was not something that the automaker announced.

Japan's fourth-biggest automaker earlier said it was announcing a management plan later in the day.
Reuters
TAGS: #Osamu Suzuki #Suzuki Motor Corp #World News
first published: Feb 24, 2021 02:15 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Pitfalls to steer clear of this tax-saving season

Simply Save | Pitfalls to steer clear of this tax-saving season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.