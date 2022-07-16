Sri Lanka introduces fuel rationing scheme amid economic crisis
The Sri Lankan government has implemented a fuel rationing programme in the midst of an economic crisis. The launch of a National Fuel Pass was announced by Sri Lanka's Ministry of Power according to an ANI report.
July 16, 2022 / 04:48 PM IST
Representative Image (Image: AP)
Amid an economic crisis, the Sri Lankan government has introduced a fuel rationing scheme. Sri Lanka's Ministry of Power announced the introduction of a National Fuel Pass. The new pass will guarantee the allocation of the fuel quota on a weekly basis. A QR code will be given for each National identity Card number (NIC), and turns for getting fuel will be allocated on the basis of the last four digits of the NIC card holder's card number, news agency ANI reported.
The Power Minister of Sri Lanka, Kanchana Wijeskara tweeted that
Tourists and foreigners will be given priority to take fuel in Colombo.
"Introduction to the National Fuel PasS will be held @ 12.30 pm. A guaranteed weekly fuel quota will be allocated. 1 Vehicle per 1 NiC, or Code allocated once Vehicle Chassis number & details verified. 2 days of the week according to Last Digit of number plate for fueling with QR" Kanchana Njesckara said in a tweet.
Sri Lanka has been reeling under the effects of a major economic crisis, recently the island nation entered discussions with the International Monetary Fund for getting an emergency bailout. The UN Mission in Sri Lanka urged senior politicians to ensure a safe transfer of power in line with the country's constitution, said United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator Hanaa Singer, in a statement issued on Friday on behalf of the UN in Sri Lanka.
The UN Coordinator further added that it was "imperative that the transition of power is accompanied by broad and inclusive consultation within and outside Parliament".
Beyond the IMF bailout, the island nation has also reached out to its closest neighbor India. Amid crippling shortages of necessary items like food and medicine in the country, Sri Lanka has requested India for aid, sources said. New Delhi has also assured Colombo of its participation in a proposed aid consortium being planned by Sri Lanka with India, Japan, and China.
