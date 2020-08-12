Sputnik V: Here's why Russia chose this historic space name for its COVID-19 vaccine

Russia is set to register its COVID-19 vaccine on August 12. Developed by Gamaleya Research Institute as well as the country's defence ministry, Sputnik V is well on its way to becoming the world's first COVID-19 vaccine to get registered.

So why did Russia choose to name its vaccine after a cold-war era satellite? Back in 1947, Sputnik was the world's first satellite that was launched by the Soviet Union.

This is to signify the country's success in being the first to have a vaccine, a Russian official told Reuters.

But to several others, this does not seem to be the case. Some have pointed out that the name Sputnik V could be a political propaganda tool. There is a chance that Russia is retracing what it did with the satellite all those years ago, now, with this vaccine, The Print reported.

According to a report by Space.com, Sputnik V has received some criticism from scientists across the world for being approved despite being tested for less than two months.