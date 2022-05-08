English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Saudi king admitted to hospital in Jeddah for tests: Saudi press agency

    The king, 86, underwent gallbladder surgery in 2020 and had the battery of his heart pacemaker replaced in March.

    Reuters
    May 08, 2022 / 12:18 PM IST
    Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz (Image: Reuters)

    Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz (Image: Reuters)

    Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz was admitted to hospital in the Red Sea city of Jeddah to undergo medical tests, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday, citing a statement from the royal court.

    He is undergoing the tests in the King Faisal Specialist Hospital, the statement said, giving no other details.

    King Salman, the custodian of Islam's holiest sites, became ruler of the world's top oil exporter in 2015 after spending more than 2-1/2 years as the crown prince and deputy premier.

    The king, 86, underwent gallbladder surgery in 2020 and had the battery of his heart pacemaker replaced in March.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #Jeddah #King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud #Salman bin Abdulaziz #Saudi Arabia King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud #Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz
    first published: May 8, 2022 12:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.