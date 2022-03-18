English
    March 18, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST

    Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live Updates: Russian forces strike Lviv airport area in west Ukraine, says Mayor

    Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live Updates: More than 700 civilians - including 52 children - have been killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded three weeks ago, but the "actual number is likely much higher," said U.N. political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo.

    Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live Updates:  Russian forces struck an area around Lviv's airport in western Ukraine, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on Friday, with ambulance and police vehicles racing to the scene.

    Writing on messaging app Telegram, Sadovyi said he could not give a precise address of the targeted area " but it's definitely not an airport." A thick pall of grey smoke

    streamed across clear blue sky over Lviv's airport in western Ukraine at 7:30 am Friday, an AFP reporter saw.

    More than 700 civilians - including 52 children - have been killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded three weeks ago, but the "actual number is likely much higher," U.N. political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo told the Security Council on Thursday.

    "Most of these casualties were caused by the use in populated areas of explosive weapons with a wide impact area. Hundreds of residential buildings have been damaged or destroyed, as have hospitals and schools," DiCarlo said.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he called a special military operation before dawn on February 24, ignoring Western warnings and saying the "neo-Nazis" ruling Ukraine threatened Russia's security. Russia's assault is said to be the biggest on a European state since World War Two and threatens to upend the continent's post-Cold War order.
    • March 18, 2022 / 12:18 PM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE| How the war in Ukraine has affected automotive supply chains

      The Russia-Ukraine conflict has, expectedly, worsened the existing logistical and supply chain issue that has already been plaguing the global automotive industry. Reports from all quarters are pointing at a potential hit in production numbers, particularly for the Europe region. According to S&P Global Mobility, an automotive research firm, the conflict has caused parts shortages of critical vehicle components. At the beginning of the month, The New York Times reported that shortages of auto parts made in Ukraine had brought European automotive assembly lines, including those of BMW, the Volkswagen Group, to a grinding halt. Read More

    • March 18, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE| Russian diaspora isn't showing much support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine

      Members of diaspora communities often mobilise to provide support to their ancestral homeland during a crisis. While the Russian invasion of Ukraine is a crisis for Ukrainians, it’s also a crisis for Russia, and thousands have been detained for protesting the war. But where is the Russian diaspora’s support for Russia in its time of crisis? Diaspora support during crises includes sending money to families and friends back home, financial aid to charitable organisations and business investment. It can also include the creation and reproduction of narratives to explain the crisis and provide reasons to care about what is happening in the ancestral homeland. Read More

    • March 18, 2022 / 11:48 AM IST

      Russian forces strike Lviv airport area in west Ukraine, says Mayor: AFP ##Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE| Russian forces strike Lviv airport area in west Ukraine, says Mayor: AFP

      Russian forces struck an area around Lviv's airport in western Ukraine, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on Friday, with ambulance and police vehicles racing to the scene. Writing on messaging app Telegram, Sadovyi said he could not give a precise address of the targeted area " but it's definitely not an airport." A thick pall of grey smoke streamed across clear blue sky over Lviv's airport in western Ukraine at 7:30 am Friday, an AFP reporter saw. Read More

    • March 18, 2022 / 11:44 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE| 'You started the war, you can stop it': Arnold Schwarzenegger's message for Putin

      "Terminator" star Arnold Schwarzenegger appealed to Vladimir Putin on Thursday to end the "senseless" war in Ukraine and praised Russians protesting the conflict as his "new heroes." "Ukraine did not start this war," the former California governor said in an emotional message to the people of Russia and Russian troops posted to his Twitter account and other platforms. "I'm speaking to you today because there are things going on in the world that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about," he said in the powerful nine-minute video that was subtitled in Russian. The Austrian-born former bodybuilding champion, whose film Red Heat was the first American movie filmed in Moscow's Red Square, spoke of his affection for the Russian people and meeting his idol, Russian weightlifter Yuri Vlasov, when he was 14 years old. Read More

    • March 18, 2022 / 11:19 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE| Global economic fallout of Russia-Ukraine war expected to negatively impact Indian economy: IMF

      The global economic fallout of the war in Ukraine is expected to negatively impact India's economy, while the immediate impact of the conflict on China is likely to be relatively small, the IMF said on Thursday. The global economic fallout of the war is expected to negatively impact India's economy through a number of channels, which differ from those impacting the Indian economy during COVID-19, Gerry Rice, International Monetary Fund's Director of the Communications Department, told reporters here. Rice said the sharp rise in global oil prices represents an important trade shock with macro-economic implications. Read More

    • March 18, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE| ''We have the might to put you in your place'', Russia warns US

      Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the United States had stoked "disgusting" Russophobia in an attempt to force Russia to its knees. "It will not work - Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place," Medvedev said. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the United States and its European and Asian allies have slapped sanctions on Russian leaders, companies and businessmen, cutting off Russia from much of the world economy. President Vladimir Putin says that what he calls the special military operation in Ukraine was necessary because the United States was using Ukraine to threaten Russia and Russia had to defend against the "genocide" of Russian-speaking people by Ukraine.

    • March 18, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE| Japan, Australia slap fresh sanctions on Russia; Joe Biden to talk to Xi Jinping

      Japan and Australia on Friday slapped fresh sanctions on Russian entities as punishment for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which the West says has been stalled by staunch resistance but continues to take a devastating toll on civilians. Ukraine's capital Kyiv reported "chaotic" Russian shelling while rescuers in the besieged port of Mariupol dug survivors from the rubble of bombed buildings. Officials from the two countries met again for peace talks on Thursday but said their positions remained far apart. Western sources and Ukrainian officials said Russia's assault has faltered since its troops invaded on Feb. 24, further dashing Moscow's expectations of a swift victory and the removal of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's government. Read More

    • March 18, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine LIVE| Russian invasion spurs European demand for U.S. drones, missiles

      European governments have approached the U.S. government and defense contractors with a shopping list of arms including drones, missiles and missile defenses as the Russian invasion of Ukraine drives renewed demand for U.S. weaponry. Germany, which is nearing a deal for 35 Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) F-35 jet fighters, has inquired about systems to defend against ballistic missiles, sources familiar with the situation said.

    • March 18, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE| Polish central bank programme to allow Ukrainians to convert cash: Reuters

      Ukrainians in Poland will be able to convert hryvnia bank notes into Polish zlotys from the middle of next week as part of a programme involving the central bank, the National Bank of Poland said on Thursday, in a boost for refugees who have faced difficulties exchanging money. Many exchange offices and banks have thus far been reluctant to accept hryvnia given the oversupply of the currency resulting from the large numbers of refugees entering Poland and concerns about its decrease in value. The National Bank of Poland (NBP) said it was cooperating with the country's largest lender, PKO BP (PKO.WA), to allow the almost 2 million refugees who have fled Ukraine for Poland to convert hryvnia. "Due to the significant influx of war refugees from the territory of Ukraine, coming to the Republic of Poland with hryvnia (UAH) in the form of cash, the National Bank of Poland is carrying out intensive preparations enabling the conversion of hryvnia to zlotys," NBP said in a statement.

    • March 18, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE| Australia sanctions Russian billionaires with mining industry links

      Australia imposed sanctions on Friday on two Russian oligarchs with links to its mining industry, one of them a billionaire with an investment connection to Rio Tinto's Gladstone alumina refinery joint venture. Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Australia was working in close cooperation with international partners to increase sanctions pressure on oligarchs close to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the invasion of Ukraine. "Australia has now added two billionaires with links to business interests in Australia, Oleg Deripaska and Viktor Vekselberg," Payne said in a statement. The measures are in addition to curbs on 41 oligarchs and immediate family members who already face targeted financial sanctions and travel bans, she said. Payne said the government welcomed Australian companies taking a principled stand with moves to cut ties with Russia "in protest of Moscow's illegal, indefensible war against Ukraine". Russia says it is carrying out "a special military operation" to stop the Ukrainian government from committing "genocide" - an accusation the West calls a fabrication.

    • March 18, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE| Japan slaps new sanctions on Russian defence officials, arms exporter

      Japan said on Friday it will impose sanctions against 15 Russian individuals and nine organisations, including defence officials and state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport. The sanctions, which include asset freezing, are the latest in a series of measures by Japan following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Japan has now slapped sanctions on 76 individuals, seven banks and 12 other organisations in Russia, according to the finance ministry. The government on Friday designated Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova and several military equipment makers including United Aircraft Corp, which manufactures fighter jets. Japan still has stakes in gas and oil projects in Russia's Sakhalin island, after Shell and Exxon Mobil pulled out from those projects. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday gave no clear indication of the fate of Japan's investment in the projects, underscoring both their importance for Tokyo's energy security and his intention to keep in step with G7 peers' sanctions against Russia.

    • March 18, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

      Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE| PayPal expands payments services to help Ukrainian citizens, refugees

      PayPal Holdings Inc on Thursday expanded its services to allow Ukrainian citizens and refugees to receive payments from overseas, a move a senior Ukrainian official called a huge help as Russian forces continued to attack the country. PayPal Chief Executive Dan Schulman told Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov in a letter that Ukrainians would also be able to transfer funds from their PayPal accounts to eligible credit and debit cards. The company has waived its fees on such transactions through June 30.More than 3 million Ukrainians have fled the country since Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24, an action Russia has described as a "special military operation.". PayPal's move will allow refugees and Ukrainians to receive funds from friends and family members in the United States and elsewhere, and could also be used to transfer social payments by governments in the future, said Vladyslav Rashkovan, Ukraine's alternative executive director at the International Monetary Fund. PayPal said it would start making the expanded services available on Thursday, with customers able to send and receive funds from their Ukrainian PayPal Wallet in dollars, Canadian dollars, British pounds and euros. Once a customer transfers funds from their PayPal Wallet to an eligible Visa or MasterCard debit or credit card, the money will be available in the currency associated with that card. PayPal earlier this month shut down its services in Russia, joining many financial and tech companies in suspending operations there after its invasion of Ukraine
       

