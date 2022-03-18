Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live Updates: Russian forces strike Lviv airport area in west Ukraine, says Mayor

Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE| How the war in Ukraine has affected automotive supply chains
The Russia-Ukraine conflict has, expectedly, worsened the existing logistical and supply chain issue that has already been plaguing the global automotive industry. Reports from all quarters are pointing at a potential hit in production numbers, particularly for the Europe region. According to S&P Global Mobility, an automotive research firm, the conflict has caused parts shortages of critical vehicle components. At the beginning of the month, The New York Times reported that shortages of auto parts made in Ukraine had brought European automotive assembly lines, including those of BMW, the Volkswagen Group, to a grinding halt. Read More