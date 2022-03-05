Russia-Ukraine Conflict Live Updates: NMC allows foreign medical graduates to complete internships in India

The Ukrainian city of Mariupol has no water, heat or electricity and is running out of food, its mayor said on Friday, as forces battling a Russian onslaught warned they needed reinforcements to help avoid losing control of the strategic port city.
Mayor Vadym Boychenko appealed for military assistance and for a humanitarian corridor to be created to evacuate some of the city's 400,000 residents
after five days of bombardment by encircling Russian troops.
Italian banks were instructed by the Bank of Italy's financial intelligence division on Friday to urgently let it know of all measures taken to freeze the assets of people and entities targeted by sanctions against Russia.
Western allies have moved to isolate Russia's economy and financial system since its invasion of Ukraine, including sanctioning its central bank and oligarchs who amassed fortunes and political influence under Russian President Vladimir Putin.Russian President Vladimir Putin
launched what he called a special military operation before dawn on February 24, ignoring Western warnings and saying the "neo-Nazis" ruling Ukraine threatened Russia's security. Russia's assault is said to be the biggest on a European state since World War Two and threatens to upend the continent's post-Cold War order.