    March 05, 2022 / 10:48 AM IST

    Russia-Ukraine Conflict Live Updates: NMC allows foreign medical graduates to complete internships in India

    Russia-Ukraine Conflict Live Updates March 5: Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he called a special military operation before dawn on February 24, ignoring Western warnings and saying the "neo-Nazis" ruling Ukraine threatened Russia's security.

    The Ukrainian city of Mariupol has no water, heat or electricity and is running out of food, its mayor said on Friday, as forces battling a Russian onslaught warned they needed reinforcements to help avoid losing control of the strategic port city.

    Mayor Vadym Boychenko appealed for military assistance and for a humanitarian corridor to be created to evacuate some of the city's 400,000 residents

    after five days of bombardment by encircling Russian troops.

     

    Italian banks were instructed by the Bank of Italy's financial intelligence division on Friday to urgently let it know of all measures taken to freeze the assets of people and entities targeted by sanctions against Russia.

    Western allies have moved to isolate Russia's economy and financial system since its invasion of Ukraine, including sanctioning its central bank and oligarchs who amassed fortunes and political influence under Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he called a special military operation before dawn on February 24, ignoring Western warnings and saying the "neo-Nazis" ruling Ukraine threatened Russia's security. Russia's assault is said to be the biggest on a European state since World War Two and threatens to upend the continent's post-Cold War order.
      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| NMC issues guidelines for registration of foreign medical graduates

      NMC allows foreign medical graduates to complete internships in India
      Amid the ongoing evacuation of Indian medical students from Ukraine, National Medical Commission (NMC) allows Foreign Medical Graduates with incomplete internships due to compelling situations like the Covid19 & war...to apply to complete internships in India if they clear FMGE

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| Russia faces lasting consequences from Ukraine war: World Bank chief
      Russia's war in Ukraine has "horrified" the World Bank's shareholders and will have lasting consequences for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia's standing on the global stage, the global lender's president said on Friday. World Bank President David Malpass told Fox Business Network that China's reaction to the war and the Western sanctions imposed on Moscow would be influential in determining how Russia's future trade relationships develop. "There's a global outpouring in favor of Ukraine, and that will have lasting consequences, whatever the outcome of the war," Malpass said, citing what he called "a very clear focus on Putin being the source of the problem."

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| ''No electricity, no water, running out of food": Besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol appeals for help
      The Ukrainian city of Mariupol has no water, heat or electricity and is running out of food, its mayor said on Friday, as forces battling a Russian onslaught warned they needed reinforcements to help avoid losing control of the strategic port city. Mayor Vadym Boychenko appealed for military assistance and for a humanitarian corridor to be created to evacuate some of the city's 400,000 residents after five days of bombardment by encircling Russian troops. "We are simply being destroyed," he said in a televised appeal, describing indiscriminate shelling of residential areas and hospitals. "They want to wipe Mariupol and Mariupol residents off the face of the earth," he said in a shaky video feed that cut in and out. Ukrainian troops are holding the line against the attempted Russian advance on Mariupol, but need significant back-up, said a deputy commander of the Azov military unit, part of Ukraine's National Guard. "This is the last city that prevents the creation of a land corridor from Russia to Crimea," he said in a post on Azov's official Telegram page, identifying himself by his call sign Kalyna. "Mariupol cannot be lost." (Reuters)

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| India attaches highest importance to ensuring the safety and security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine: TS Tirumurti
      India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations T.S. Tirumurti said in the UNSC meeting on Friday that India attaches the highest importance to ensuring the safety and security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine.

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| India abstains as UN launches probe into alleged Russian violations
      This is the sixth time that India has abstained from a Ukraine-related vote, including on a resolution each in the Security Council, General Assembly and Human Rights Council, since a procedural vote in the Security Council in late January for a discussion on Ukraine, reported Times of India.
       

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| Elon Musk calls to increase oil, gas output, but says it would ''negatively affect Tesla''
      Elon Musk calls to increase oil, gas output, but says it would ''negatively affect Tesla''. ''Obviously, this would negatively affect Tesla, but sustainable energy solutions simply cannot react instantaneously to make up for Russian oil & gas exports,'' tweeted Musk.

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| Russia launching missiles at rate of 2 dozen per day, says Pentagon official
      Russia has fired more than 500 missiles in the week since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. Russia is launching all different types of missiles at a rate of about two dozen per day, a Pentagon official said, reported Ukraine's The Kyiv Independent.

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| Ukraine President Zelensky condemns NATO for ruling out Ukraine no-fly zone
      Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lashed NATO on Friday for ruling out a no-fly zone over his country saying the Western military alliance knew further Russian aggression was likely. Earlier Friday, NATO rejected Ukraine's request to impose a no-fly zone to halt Russia's bombing, but Western allies did warn President Vladimir Putin of fresh sanctions if he does not stop the war. "Knowing that new strikes and casualties are inevitable, NATO deliberately decided not to close the sky over Ukraine," Zelensky said in a video published by the presidency.

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| NATO rejects Ukraine no-fly zone, EU readies more Russia sanctions
      NATO on Friday rejected Ukrainian calls for help to protect its skies from Russian warplanes, wary of being dragged into Moscow's war on its neighbour, but Europe promised more sanctions to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had appealed to NATO to declare a no-fly zone over his country, which Russian forces invaded by land, sea and air on Feb. 24. "We are not part of this conflict," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in denying Ukraine's request. "We have a responsibility as NATO allies to prevent this war from escalating beyond Ukraine because that would be even more dangerous, more devastating and would cause even more human suffering," he said following a NATO meeting in Brussels. Ukraine, an ex-Soviet republic, wants to join the European Union and NATO, moves Moscow sees as threatening its security and influence. Russian forces have shelled residential areas and civilian infrastructure since unleasing their assault, as well as capturing two nuclear sites. While the West condemned Putin, members of the 30-strong NATO, bound to defend each other in case of attack, are wary of getting into a war with nuclear-armed Russia. The EU threatened more sanctions but it was not clear what ammunition it had left. (Reuters)

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| Russia blocks Facebook, accusing it of restricting access to Russian media
      Russia's communications regulator on Friday said it had blocked Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook in response to what it said were restrictions of access to Russian media on its platform. The regulator, Roskomnadzor, said there had been 26 cases of discrimination against Russian media by Facebook since October 2020, with access restricted to state-backed channels like RT and the RIA news agency. Meta had no immediate comment. The company this week said it had restricted access to RT and Sputnik across the European Union and was globally demoting content from Russian state-controlled outlets' Facebook pages and Instagram accounts, as well as posts containing links to those outlets on Facebook (Reuters)

      Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE| Strategic Ukrainian port Mariupol 'blockaded' by Russian forces, says mayor
      Ukraine's strategic port city of Mariupol is under a "blockade" by Russian forces after days of "ruthless" attacks, its mayor said on Saturday, calling for the establishment of a humanitarian corridor. Located on the Sea of Azov, the city of 450,000 people has been bombarded by shellings and cut off without water or electricity in the depths of winter. "For now, we are looking for solutions to humanitarian problems and all possible ways to get Mariupol out of the blockade," said Vadim Boychenko in a message posted to the mayor's Telegram account. "Our priority is the establishment of a ceasefire so that we can restore vital infrastructure and set up a humanitarian corridor to bring food and medicine into the city," he added. Capturing Mariupol would give Moscow's invasion a strategic advantage, connecting it to the Russian forces coming from annexed Crimea -- which have already taken the key ports of Berdiansk and Kherson -- as well as to the troops in the Donbas.

