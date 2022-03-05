Russia-Ukraine Conflict Live Updates: NMC allows foreign medical graduates to complete internships in India

March 05, 2022 / 10:48 AM IST

The Ukrainian city of Mariupol has no water, heat or electricity and is running out of food, its mayor said on Friday, as forces battling a Russian onslaught warned they needed reinforcements to help avoid losing control of the strategic port city.

Mayor Vadym Boychenko appealed for military assistance and for a humanitarian corridor to be created to evacuate some of the city's 400,000 residents