    Russia says Nord Stream leaks occurred in zone controlled by U.S. intelligence

    Russia's foreign ministry on Thursday said that leaks on the Nord Stream pipelines occurred in a zone controlled by U.S. intelligence services, the RIA Novosti news agency reported citing the ministry.

    Reuters
    September 29, 2022 / 06:05 PM IST
    The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines have been at the centre of geopolitical tensions in recent months as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine. (Image: Handout / 2022 Planet Labs PBC / AFP)

    Tags: #Nord Stream #Russia #U.S. intelligence agencies
    first published: Sep 29, 2022 06:05 pm
