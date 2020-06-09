App
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 08:45 AM IST

Rocket hit near Baghdad international airport, no casualties

The military said the rocket was launched from an area to the south of the airport and there were no reported damages or casualties.

Image: Reuters
A rocket landed in the perimeter of Baghdad International Airport on Monday, the Iraqi military said.

The military said the rocket was launched from an area to the south of the airport and there were no reported damages or casualties.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

More details awaited

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 08:35 am

